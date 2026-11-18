New advanced Master Classes, certification Refresh programs and advisory team workshops expand learning opportunities for experienced financial professionals.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / The Investments & Wealth Institute (the Institute) today announced new educational offerings for 2027 designed to help experienced financial advisors deepen their specialized knowledge, strengthen their advisory practices and address the increasingly complex needs of the clients they serve. The Institute also announced that Investments & Wealth Experience 2027 will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, November 7-9, at the JW Marriott Nashville.

The offerings, announced during Investments & Wealth Experience 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona, include advanced CIMA and CPWA Master Classes that pair online study with classroom instruction, CIMA and CPWA certification Refresh programs, and a workshop focused on advisory team leadership and development. The Institute developed the programs in response to member demand for continued advanced education after certification and for practical support in leading advisory teams.

"Consider how much an advisor's responsibilities can change over the course of a decade. They may be overseeing larger and more sophisticated portfolios, advising multiple generations of a family or managing a growing team," said Sean Walters, CEO of the Investments & Wealth Institute. "The education that helped them establish their expertise should continue to serve them as their careers progress. We're introducing these programs so accomplished professionals can build on what they already know and apply it to the work they're doing for their clients and their firms."

New Education Offerings for 2027

Advanced CIMA and CPWA Master Classes

The CIMA Master Class and CPWA Master Class are each 12 hours of faculty-led, in-person instruction, held adjacent to Experience 2027 in Nashville.

Available exclusively to professionals who currently hold the Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) or Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA) certification, the Master Classes will be led by experienced faculty and industry experts, with an emphasis on applying advanced investment management and wealth planning knowledge to complex client situations. Participants will work through case studies, examine evolving strategies, and engage in collaborative discussions with fellow certified professionals.

The programs will also provide access to designated Experience general sessions and networking activities, allowing participants to take part in the broader conference while pursuing more intensive education within their areas of specialization.

CIMA and CPWA Refresh

The Institute is introducing new online Refresh Programs that allow existing Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) and Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA) certificants to revisit the comprehensive education underlying their credentials.

Designed for professionals regardless of when they earned their certification, the programs provide access to the current certification curriculum, including self-study materials, recorded lectures, and knowledge checks. Participants receive 12 months of on-demand access and can earn 40 hours of Institute continuing education credit upon successful completion of the required quizzes. Refresh is focused on learning; there is no exam.

Growth Through Team Excellence Workshop

The Institute will also launch Growth Through Team Excellence, a series of full-day, interactive workshops for leaders of financial advisory teams. The workshop covers how teams operate efficiently, how leaders develop talent and build leadership, and how the team is positioned with the clients it wants to serve.

Through assessments, collaborative exercises, and guided discussions, participants will identify opportunities to improve their practices and develop a Team-Led Action Plan outlining implementation priorities.

Additional information on workshop locations, scheduling, and registration will be announced in early 2027.

Experience 2027 to Be Held in Nashville

Experience 2027 will bring together financial advisors and industry leaders for education focused on the investment and wealth planning decisions they make with clients.

The conference places particular emphasis on translating advanced concepts into strategies advisors can implement. Attendees will have opportunities to examine current research with leading academics, explore complex planning and investment scenarios with experienced practitioners, and exchange ideas with peers confronting similar challenges. The program is intended to help participants return to their practices with approaches they can incorporate into portfolio recommendations, client planning discussions, and business operations.

Beginning in 2027, Experience will serve as the Institute's annual flagship conference, with the new Master Classes incorporated into the Nashville program. The Institute will also offer professional development throughout the year through its online education programs and regional workshops.

Registration is now open. Further details about Experience 2027, including speakers and educational programming, will be announced in the coming months.

For more information, contact Carly Augeri, Director of Marketing Communications, Investments & Wealth Institute, at +1 707-681-1243 or at caugeri@i-w.org.

About Investments & Wealth Institute

Founded in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional association, education provider, and standards body for financial advisors. Through its award-winning events, publications, courses, and acclaimed certifications-Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA), Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA), and Retirement Management Advisor (RMA) certifications - the Institute delivers Ivy league-quality, highly-practical education to more than 30,000 practitioners.

Learn more at https://investmentsandwealth.org.

SOURCE: Investments & Wealth Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/investments-and-wealth-institute-expands-advanced-education-offering-1252037