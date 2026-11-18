Attributes 196% Revenue Growth to expansion in Europe and successive product launches

Charted today announced that it ranked number 320 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America, now in its 32nd year. Charted grew 196% during 2022 to 2025.

Charted founder and chief executive officer Bernardo Enciso credits its native approach to AP automation, highly accurate data extraction and an AI-enabled solution that learns your business over time with the company's 196% revenue growth. He said, "it's been an exciting year at Charted with a successful expansion into the European market, changes to our partner program, and the launch of Vendor Automation, including Advanced Vendor Onboarding, Contract Intelligence, and Vendor Fraud Prevention. As organizations look to adopt AI, they want to set themselves up for success, and ensuring their ERP is working with accurate data in an environment they can trust, set up to prevent fraud from getting in, is crucial for growing organizations. The end-to-end accounts payable automation Charted provides, with AI that learns your business over time, has never been more important for financial teams at growing organizations."

"The 2026 rankings demonstrate that established momentum and breakthrough growth can drive sustained market leadership," said Justin Yahr, Audit Assurance partner and National Emerging Growth Company leader, Deloitte Touche LLP. "Nearly 70% of this year's award winners returned as repeat honorees, reflecting the power of disciplined and sustained execution. More than 30% made the list for the first time, illustrating how quickly new players are shaping their respective sectors. Furthermore, private companies represented almost 80% of the list, a clear indication that the agility and strategic focus of private enterprises remain essential to scaling in competitive markets."

Charted previously ranked #218 in 2024 as SquareWorks Consulting and #158 in 2025 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner.

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies both public and private in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Charted

Charted clears the path for finance teams with AP Automation solutions built directly into your ERP, without integrations or extra systems. Gain real-time clarity on every invoice, approval, vendor, and payment so you can focus on what really matters. Eliminate manual data entry with AI-powered capabilities and expense accrual automation to accelerate your month-end close. Combine the power of your full ERP dataset with Charted built-in controls to manage the most complex approvals and workflows, producing results at scale. To find out more, please visit www.charted.com.

About Deloitte

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261118432905/en/

Contacts:

Alicia Sgromo

Corporate Communications

Charted

alicia.sgromo@charted.com