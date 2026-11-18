China Xplained | Does China pocket all the profits? Profit math on one export

PR Newswire

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 18, 2026

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from South.

As the APEC CEO Summit opens in Shenzhen on November 17, business leaders from across the Asia-Pacific are gathering to discuss trade, investment and shared prosperity.

But amid growing concerns over global trade imbalances and a potential "China Shock 2.0", one question deserves a closer look: Who really benefits from Chinese manufacturing?

China's record trade surplus has fueled concerns that its manufacturing dominance is squeezing other economies. But does a product labeled "Made in China" mean China pockets all the profits?

In a new episode of China Xplained, South visits an oven factory in Zhongshan, Guangdong, which produces appliances for American brands. The field visit explores how manufacturers, foreign brands, suppliers and retailers share the value generated by Chinese exports.

The field visit also goes beyond China's borders, drawing on reporting from Midea's factory in Egypt and BYD's operations in Thailand and Hungary to examine how Chinese investment is creating jobs, developing local supply chains and supporting industrial growth overseas.

As APEC economies seek deeper cooperation, the episode offers another perspective on the China Shock debate: Global manufacturing is not simply about who exports the most, but also about who shares the opportunities it creates.

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