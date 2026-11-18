Firm leaders will see Celeste, the expert AI coworker for professional firms, run conflicts clearance, deal screening, and other firm workflows live in New York on March 3 and London on March 9, with a virtual Asia-Pacific program on March 10

Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), the governed AI platform for professional firms in highly regulated industries, today opened registration for Intapp Amplify 2027, its annual event for leaders of professional and financial services firms.

As AI tools become standard across professional firms, working faster is no longer a differentiator. What sets firms apart is how well they run the business of the firm. Amplify 2027 will show how Intapp Celeste, the expert AI coworker for professional firms, runs end-to-end workflows that drive growth and competitive advantage.

Amplify takes place Wednesday, March 3, 2027, at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, in New York, and Tuesday, March 9, 2027, at the Barbican Hall in London. A separate livestream for Asia-Pacific will run Wednesday, March 10.

Celeste takes the main stage

Celeste was introduced at Amplify 2026, which drew hundreds of partners and industry leaders in New York and London.

Built on a firm's own data and operating within existing compliance controls, Celeste delivers Firm AI: AI that handles the business of the firm. Since Celeste became generally available in July 2026, top firms have used it to power firm-level workflows, including conflicts clearance, business development, lateral hiring, and deal screening.

Amplify 2027 moves from announcements to proof. On stage, Celeste will run live business workflows across legal, accounting, consulting, private capital, investment banking and advisory, and real assets. Attendees will see Celeste handle the growth, compliance, and profitability work that keeps a firm running, with its playbooks, data, and governance in full view.

Who should attend and why

Amplify is built for the people who run the business of professional firms: COOs, chief AI officers, CIOs, CTOs, CFOs, managing partners, and heads of AI, innovation, and risk. Attendees will:

See Celeste in action: Watch Celeste run business-of-the-firm workflows end to end, on a trusted, governed platform.

Watch Celeste run business-of-the-firm workflows end to end, on a trusted, governed platform. Learn from leading firms: Hear directly from clients about how they're using Celeste to win and grow business, manage risk, and improve profitability.

Hear directly from clients about how they're using Celeste to win and grow business, manage risk, and improve profitability. Explore the future of AI and the business of the firm: Take part in fireside conversations with business and AI leaders.

Take part in fireside conversations with business and AI leaders. Discover solutions for your industry: Visit demo stations and connect with Intapp experts and industry peers.

Visit demo stations and connect with Intapp experts and industry peers. Join the executive program: Senior leaders in each city can attend an invitation-only VIP session and hospitality.

How to attend

Join us in person in New York or London, or virtually for our Asia-Pacific program. Attendance is free, but advance registration is required. Register at intapp.com/amplify.

Select sessions from the New York and London programs will also be livestreamed. Additional agenda details will be available in January.

Supporting quote

Thad Jampol, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Intapp

"At Amplify 2026, we introduced Celeste. At Amplify 2027, we'll show Celeste taking on the business of the firm. The conversation about AI has moved beyond what it might do or the value it might create. Now it's about putting AI agents to work, from conflicts and time reconstruction to deal screening, with the governance their clients and regulators expect. At Amplify, we'll show that happening live."

Additional resources

Register for Intapp Amplify

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Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express and implied "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Intapp's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any subsequent public filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law. Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Intapp's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all.

About Intapp

Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) is the governed AI platform for professional firms in highly regulated industries. Intapp's vertically tailored agentic solutions are built for the specialized workflows, complex relationship networks, and professional compliance requirements of accounting, consulting, investment banking, law, private capital, and real assets firms. By applying Firm AI to core processes and data, Intapp helps partners, dealmakers, and advisors drive firm growth, manage compliance, and improve profitability. Learn why the world's top firms trust Intapp's industry-specific enterprise solutions at intapp.com.

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Contacts:

Media contact

Emily Martinez

Global Media and Communications Director

press@intapp.com