Michael Carr's promotion and Dan Lerew's appointment strengthen the firm's tax, assurance, and advisory capabilities for businesses across the Mid-Atlantic.

LANCASTER, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Trout CPA, a regional accounting and advisory firm, announces the promotion of Michael B. Carr, CPA, CTRC, to Partner, effective December 1, 2026, and the addition of Dan Lerew, CPA, as Partner in Assurance Services. These appointments bring Trout's partner group to 23 professionals, reflecting the firms' continued investment in experienced leadership and specialized expertise to serve businesses and individuals navigating complex financial, tax, and strategic decisions.

Carr's promotion recognizes his contributions to Trout CPA's tax practice, particularly his leadership in tax resolution, tax planning, and state and local taxation. Lerew brings more than two decades of public accounting experience, further strengthening the firm's assurance and advisory capabilities across Trout CPA's established industry sectors.

"Michael and Dan bring distinct but complementary strengths to our leadership team," said Todd Harrington, CPA, CVA, CGMA, Managing Partner of Trout CPA. "Michael has demonstrated a strong commitment to helping clients navigate challenging tax matters and make informed financial decisions. Dan brings extensive experience advising complex organizations and leading assurance engagements. Their expertise strengthens our ability to support clients as their businesses grow, evolve, and face new challenges."

Michael Carr Promoted to Partner, Tax Services

Michael Carr currently serves as Director of Tax Resolution Services, leading a team of CPAs that assists clients with IRS and state tax notices, audits, and disputes. He also provides tax planning, preparation, and business advisory services, including guidance on multistate tax matters.

A Certified Public Accountant and Certified Tax Representation Consultant, Carr earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Shippensburg University. He is based in Trout CPA's Lancaster office.

"Tax challenges can create significant uncertainty for business owners and individuals," said Michael Carr. "My focus has always been on helping clients understand their options, resolve issues, and move forward with confidence. I'm excited to take on this expanded leadership role and continue working with our team to deliver practical, proactive solutions."

Dan Lerew Joins Trout CPA as Assurance Partner

Dan Lerew joins Trout CPA with 22 years of experience at KPMG, where he most recently served as an Audit Partner. He has extensive experience serving public and privately held organizations, primarily in real estate and private equity.

His expertise includes complex transactions, financial reporting, technical accounting, internal controls, and advising management teams and audit committees. Lerew is a Certified Public Accountant, holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Taylor University, and will lead the firm's Mechanicsburg office.

"Businesses need more than accurate financial reporting. They need advisors who understand their operations, challenges, and long-term objectives," said Dan Lerew. "I'm looking forward to building strong client relationships, collaborating with the talented professionals at Trout CPA, and helping organizations navigate important financial and operational decisions."

Together, these leadership appointments reinforce Trout CPA's commitment to developing internal talent while bringing experienced professionals into the firm. The expanded partner team supports Trout CPA's focus on providing forward-looking tax, assurance, and advisory guidance throughout the business lifecycle.

To learn more, visit Michael Carr's professional biography and Dan Lerew's professional biography.

About Trout CPA

Trout CPA is a leading accounting and advisory firm headquartered in Lancaster, PA, serving clients across Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic region. The firm provides personalized accounting, tax, and business advisory services across multiple industries, including professional services, construction, real estate, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, consumer services, and non-profits. Trout CPA is committed to delivering outstanding service built on professionalism, responsiveness, and quality. We are also an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting and consulting firms that share similar client service goals.

For more information about Trout CPA, please call 717-538-9114 or visit www.troutcpa.com.

SOURCE: Trout CPA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/trout-cpa-expands-partner-leadership-with-michael-carr-and-dan-l-1253220