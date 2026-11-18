Inside LEPAS AURA: The "Natural Energy" Philosophy Behind Its Evolving Design

WUHU, China, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEPAS AURA made its global debut at the inaugural LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week in October. As the brand's first global concept car, AURA marks a significant evolution of Leopard Aesthetics, the design language that translates the character of the leopard into vehicle proportions, sculpted surfaces and lighting. AURA is a concept rather than a production model, but its design elements are expected to inform future LEPAS vehicles.

Rather than relying on the dramatic styling typical of concept cars, AURA takes a measured approach in which every proportion and surface serves a purpose. "Elegance, confidence and mystery are the three qualities we wanted AURA to carry. Leopard Aesthetics is not about reproducing the animal's appearance. It is about capturing the character that makes it distinctive," said Chief Designer Ivan Dulanovic. These three qualities are reflected in the concept's proportions, surfaces and lighting.

The concept's pronounced shoulder lines echo the leopard's muscular tension, while its low stance suggests an animal ready to move. Drawing on the leopard's postures at rest, while stalking and in motion, AURA combines a long wheelbase, short overhangs and a wide stance. Flowing surfaces and a glossy, porcelain-inspired finish soften the silhouette and bring a refinement rooted in Chinese craftsmanship.

AURA introduces a unified front fascia that merges the rounded grille and side air intakes of current LEPAS models into a single black surface, giving the front of the vehicle a cleaner and more continuous appearance. Dulanovic confirmed that this design will guide future models, alongside the brand's leopard-inspired daytime running lights. The front screen supports customizable graphics, lighting and animations, while an elliptical rear display enables personalized taillight designs.

The concept's three exterior colors are drawn from natural settings. Dawn Pearl references the soft pink of sunrise in Tahiti, Bacalar Blue reflects the waters of Bacalar Lagoon at midday, and Provence Twilight takes its cue from lavender fields at dusk. Together, the three colors capture the changing light over the course of one day.

The unified front fascia, signature lighting, porcelain-inspired surfaces and nature-inspired colors set a clear direction for LEPAS's future design. As these elements inform production models, the brand aims to bring its "Drive Your Elegance" positioning closer to customers worldwide.

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