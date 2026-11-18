Sunbit to Enter Personal Loans in 2027 Along Its Growth Journey: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 18th

Sunbit outlines its growth journey in new release Hear from Sunbit's Co-founder and CEO Arad Levertov on 'NYSE Live' as he discusses the company's intention to enter personal loans in early 2027. The fintech's portfolio has surpassed over 400,000 activated cardholders and 50,000 merchants. It anticipates sales of more than $440 million in fiscal 2026 on greater than $2.5 billion in gross merchandise volume.

NYSX top holding NVIDIA exceeds earnings estimates NVIDIA's stock climbed over 5% in extended trading. The semiconductor upped its sales forecast for next year and added $150 billion to its share-buyback program.

GitGuardian launches its Enterprise Good Samaritan Program The secrets security platform says the program is an expansion of its longstanding responsible disclosure efforts aimed at strengthening security across the broader digital ecosystem. CEO Eric Fourrier will join 'NYSE Live' to discuss how the program works, and why it is being offered to companies for free. To date, the Enterprise Good Samaritan Program has linked more than 3,900 high-impact leaks to 1,532 companies.



Opening Bell

Gates Corporation (NYSE: GTES) celebrates its 115th anniversary of founding

Closing Bell

Expeditors International of Washington (NYSE: EXPD) celebrate their first investor day at the NYSE

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