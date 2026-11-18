New version strengthens the foundation for more intelligent and autonomous pharmacy procurement.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / SpendMend today announced Trulla IQ, the next-generation version of its pharmacy procurement technology. Trulla IQ brings procurement, analytics, and direct purchasing together on a unified platform designed to help health systems make better purchasing decisions, manage savings, and expand access to suppliers.

Trulla IQ builds on the capabilities health systems already use within Trulla while providing a more modern and flexible foundation for future innovation. The new version improves the user experience, gives pharmacy teams greater control over product preferences and catalogs, and advances Trulla's vision of a single shopping cart for pharmaceutical purchasing.

"Trulla IQ represents an important step forward in our vision for intelligent and autonomous procurement," said Matt Parker, Vice President of Trulla at SpendMend. "We have strengthened the foundation of the platform so we can introduce meaningful new capabilities faster while continuing to deliver the value our clients expect from Trulla."

New capabilities available with Trulla IQ include:

Enhanced savings tracking that allows pharmacy teams to calculate, monitor, and report realized savings directly within the platform.

Workflow management tools that help users communicate price variances to suppliers and track issues through resolution.

Expanded product preference logic that provides greater flexibility to prioritize medications and support sourcing programs.

Improved consolidated service center logic that simplifies ordering across multiple suppliers.

Clients transitioning to Trulla IQ will retain their existing Trulla functionality and historical data. The conversion will not require an additional licensing cost. SpendMend will provide comprehensive live and recorded training for all users.

SpendMend began the Trulla IQ rollout on November 16th. Additional clients will transition in cohorts based on their use of Trulla Analytics and Trulla Procurement, with migrations expected to continue through 2027.

"The value proposition of Trulla remains the same: helping health systems make smarter pharmaceutical purchasing decisions and reduce costs," said Jake Thompson, Vice President of Pharmacy at SpendMend. "Trulla IQ allows us to deliver that value through a better experience today while creating the foundation for what comes next."

To learn more about Trulla IQ, visit https://spendmend.com/solutions/pharmacy-solutions/trulla/trullaiq/

About SpendMend

SpendMend, a Morgan Stanley Capital Partners portfolio company, is a leading provider of tech-enabled cost-savings solutions for the healthcare industry. By leveraging proprietary technology, data analytics, and deep healthcare expertise, SpendMend uncovers hidden opportunities in "dark data" to optimize costs and enhance patient care. The company partners with healthcare networks to deliver innovative, collaborative solutions that drive meaningful financial and operational improvements.

Media Contact

Kylee Ayar

Marketing Manager

SpendMend

kayar@spendmend.com

616-257-8331

SOURCE: SpendMend

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/spendmend-introduces-trulla-iq-the-next-generation-of-pharmacy-procur-1252307