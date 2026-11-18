Combining local AI inference, industrial connectivity, and remote device management, InHand Networks helps businesses address the practical challenges of deploying AI in industrial environments.

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Running an AI model in a controlled environment is one thing. Making it work reliably on a production line, alongside existing equipment and under real operating conditions, is another.

Industrial organizations are increasingly moving AI beyond experimentation, but scaling these applications remains a challenge.

For manufacturers, the challenge goes beyond AI model performance. Successful deployment also requires integrating AI with existing equipment, processing data efficiently, and maintaining systems across production lines and facilities.

InHand Networks is addressing these challenges with industrial edge AI computing solutions that bring processing closer to equipment while supporting industrial connectivity and centralized device management.

From Proof of Concept to Everyday Operations

AI-powered visual inspection is a good example of the gap between a successful pilot and a production-ready system.

During testing, an AI model may accurately identify defects in a controlled set of images. On a factory floor, however, the system must process images from industrial cameras, keep pace with production, and communicate results to existing quality management systems.

These requirements introduce challenges involving computing performance, equipment integration, network availability, and ongoing maintenance.

Cloud-based AI processing can also create additional bandwidth demands and network dependencies when large volumes of image data must be transmitted for analysis.

Edge AI offers an alternative by running inference close to the source of the data. This allows industrial systems to process information locally, reduce the amount of raw data sent to the cloud, and support applications that require timely responses.

For manufacturers, the objective is not simply to introduce AI, but to make it a dependable part of everyday operations.

Bringing AI Inference to the Industrial Edge

InHand Networks' EC5550 AI Edge Computer is designed for industrial applications that require substantial local AI processing and integration with field equipment.

Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16GB platform, the EC5550 offers up to 157 TOPS of AI computing performance. It combines this processing capability with industrial interfaces, including Ethernet, PoE, serial communication, digital I/O, and GMSL2 camera connectivity.

Running Linux and supporting established AI development frameworks, the platform allows developers to deploy AI applications close to industrial equipment rather than relying entirely on remote computing infrastructure.

This combination of computing power, industrial interfaces, and software flexibility helps bridge the gap between AI algorithms and the equipment they need to work with.

Putting Edge AI to Work in Quality Inspection

Manufacturing quality inspection demonstrates how this approach can be applied in practice.

InHand Networks has developed an AI-powered quality inspection solution using the EC5550 as the on-site processing platform.

In the solution architecture, industrial cameras capture product images along the production line. The EC5550 processes those images locally using customer-developed or third-party AI algorithms to identify potential product defects.

Inspection results can then be transmitted to a local server or private cloud for centralized quality data management and traceability.

Separately, DeviceLive enables remote monitoring and management of the EC5550 and its edge applications, supporting ongoing maintenance as deployments expand.

Because image analysis takes place at the edge, manufacturers can reduce the need to transfer large volumes of raw image data to remote servers. The solution is also designed to integrate with existing production-line layouts, allowing AI inspection capabilities to be introduced without requiring a complete redesign of the production environment.

The approach illustrates how edge AI can add intelligence to established industrial processes while accommodating existing equipment and workflows.

Managing Edge AI Beyond Initial Deployment

Deploying an AI application is only part of the challenge. As organizations expand deployments across production lines, facilities, or remote sites, maintaining and updating those systems becomes increasingly important.

Industrial teams need to monitor device status, manage software updates, troubleshoot problems, and keep applications running without relying on frequent on-site maintenance.

InHand Networks supports these requirements through DeviceLive, its IoT device management platform.

DeviceLive provides centralized device monitoring, remote configuration, firmware management, and edge application deployment and updates for supported devices.

Together, EC5550 and DeviceLive provide a foundation for both on-site AI processing and ongoing device and application management.

This becomes particularly relevant as industrial AI projects move beyond individual installations and organizations begin managing multiple edge computing systems across their operations.

Making Industrial AI Work Beyond the Pilot

For industrial organizations, moving AI into production requires more than selecting a powerful computing platform. It requires a system that can work with existing equipment, process information where it is needed, and remain manageable throughout its operational life.

InHand Networks brings these elements together through industrial edge computing hardware, flexible AI application deployment, and centralized device management.

Its AI-powered quality inspection solution illustrates how local inference can be integrated into established manufacturing processes without making cloud connectivity a prerequisite for every AI decision.

As industrial organizations look to expand AI beyond isolated pilots, the ability to integrate, operate, and maintain edge AI systems will be just as important as the performance of the models themselves.

For more information, explore InHand Networks' EC5550 AI Edge Computer and industrial AI quality inspection solution.

About InHand Networks

Founded in 2001, InHand Networks is a global provider of industrial IoT connectivity, edge computing, and networking solutions.

The company serves industries including industrial automation, digital energy, business networking, smart commerce, and mobility. With products deployed in more than 60 countries, InHand Networks helps organizations connect, manage, and optimize distributed operations.

Media Contact

InHand Networks

Marketing & Communications

marketing@inhand.com

SOURCE: InHand Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/from-pilot-to-production-inhand-networks-practical-approach-to-in-1252528