Dedicated local team brings co-investment capital and GPU financing to Canadian partners, turning megawatts into revenue-generating AI infrastructure while keeping economic value in North America.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) ("Vertical Data" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company providing GPU financing, AI hardware, sovereign cloud and edge data center solutions, today reinforced its commitment to the Canadian market by announcing the opening of its new Toronto office and the launch of a dedicated AI data center development platform.

This permanent presence anchors Vertical Data in one of North America's premier markets for AI compute, clean power, and grid-connected industrial land.

"Utilities and private partners hold the key to developing assets in AI today: power, land and community trust," said Deven Soni, Chief Executive Officer of Vertical Data. "What they often lack is the capital, the GPU supply chain, and the customers to turn those assets into revenue-generating infrastructure. Our development model bridges that gap. Opening our Toronto, Ontario office underscores a long-term commitment to Canada, supported by a dedicated local team ready to de-risk AI execution and retain the economic value of Canadian power domestically."

The Toronto team will lead the Company's growing Canadian development pipeline totaling more than 150 MW, with projects ranging from 20 MW to 60 MW.

Through the platform, Vertical Data invests the development capital to fund construction, utilizes its GPUfinancing.com business to finance the compute, and leads tenant sourcing to bring enterprise AI customers directly to the site. The Company also manages day-to-day data center operations, allowing partners to gain an active infrastructure asset without dealing directly with execution risk or building a new operations team.

Projects on the platform are designed for high-density AI compute. This utilizes liquid cooling to support the heat loads of current GPU systems and improve energy efficiency over air-cooled designs. Deployments follow NVIDIA reference architectures and data center approvals, with GPU allocation and full NVIDIA and OEM support delivered through Vertical Data's OEM partners.

"While my mandate covers our operations across the US and Europe, as a Canadian with decades of technology infrastructure experience here, I know that Canada offers a unique competitive advantage by pairing a low-carbon power supply with prime industrial land," said Jeff Chesebrough, Chief Operating Officer of Vertical Data. "Demand for AI capacity is outpacing the supply of sites that combine available power with the capital and expertise to build for AI. This new Toronto office, due to its proximity in Canada's premier commercial and financial hub combined with our knowledge of the local market, will enable us to move quickly alongside local partners, regulators and suppliers. We firmly believe that this strategic investment will generate new employment opportunities and increase tax revenues, directly strengthening the local and possibly the national economy while ensuring that high-skilled jobs and capital investments remain right here in my home country of Canada."

The Canadian launch complements Vertical Data's current development activity across the United States, Latin America and Europe. The Company is advancing data center projects at multiple scales, from urban edge facilities under its Vertical Edge platform to campus-scale AI clusters. Organizations with power-ready sites interested in partnering with Vertical Data can contact the Canadian team at contact@verticaldata.io.

About Vertical Data Inc.

Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) is an AI infrastructure company operating three platforms. VerticalData.io provides enterprise GPU provisioning and managed infrastructure. GPUfinancing.com arranges structured financing for GPU deployments. Vertical Edge holds equity in the data centers the Company sources, develops, leases and manages. Together, the three platforms deliver hardware, financing and facilities under one company. For more information, please visit https://verticaldata.io/investor-relations/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Vertical Data's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include statements regarding the following: our belief that Toronto is one of North America's premier markets for AI compute, clean power, and grid-connected industrial land as well as Canada's premier commercial and financial hub, the timing and overall effectiveness of our launch of a dedicated AI data center development platform, our access to utilities and our ability to successfully engage municipal partners, our ability to manage and operate the GPU supply chain, and the ability of locating and enabling customers to turn those assets into revenue-generating infrastructure, and the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction described in this press release.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation: conditions to performance, including financing approval, supplier and manufacturer allocation, export control and trade-sanctions compliance, and satisfactory completion of legal, financial and other due diligence; risks related to construction, delivery and acceptance timelines for data center and GPU infrastructure; reliance on third-party suppliers, manufacturers and lenders as well as municipal partners.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other risk factors and cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Vertical Data undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Meyling Castillo Rios

Vertical Data Inc.

meyling@verticaldata.io

https://verticaldata.io/investor-relations/

SOURCE: Vertical Data

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vertical-data-launches-canadian-operations-in-toronto-alongside-d-1252627