The Gift of More Golf

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / The holiday season has arrived, and Srixon is making it easier for golfers to give themselves and their friends a gift they'll love. From November 18 through December 31, Srixon is offering its Buy 2, Get 1 Free golf ball promotion, giving players the opportunity to stock up on their favorite models across the entire ball lineup.

In 2026, Team Srixon staffers combined for over 40 victories worldwide, highlighted by Ryan Fox's breakthrough win at The Open Championship using the Z-STAR XV. Srixon golf balls continue to help elite players compete at the highest level, and proof that when every shot counts, performance matters.

A Golf Ball for Every Game

Not every golfer plays the same way, and Srixon's lineup reflects that. From tour-level performance to dependable distance and soft feel, golfers can find a ball that fits their game, goals, and budget.

Z-STAR Series : Trusted by Tour professionals around the globe, the Z-STAR Series delivers premium performance for players who demand exceptional greenside spin, distance, and control. With the Z-STAR, Z-STAR DIAMOND, and Z-STAR XV models, golfers can choose the performance profile that best suits their game.

: Trusted by Tour professionals around the globe, the Z-STAR Series delivers premium performance for players who demand exceptional greenside spin, distance, and control. With the Z-STAR, Z-STAR DIAMOND, and Z-STAR XV models, golfers can choose the performance profile that best suits their game. Q-STAR Series : Designed for golfers seeking a balance of distance, feel, and scoring performance, the Q-STAR Series brings tour-inspired technology to a wider range of players.

: Designed for golfers seeking a balance of distance, feel, and scoring performance, the Q-STAR Series brings tour-inspired technology to a wider range of players. SOFT FEEL Series: A longtime favorite for its soft feel and all-around performance, the SOFT FEEL series delivers dependable distance and comfortable feel for golfers who want confidence tee to green.

Throughout the campaign, Srixon will also partner with its brand ambassadors on social media to showcase the promotion and highlight the golf balls they trust on the course. Follow Srixon on social media and keep an eye out for upcoming ambassador content and campaign activations.

The Details

Limited time offer from November 18, 2026, to December 31, 2026, while supplies last. Promotion is available online and at authorized dealers. Valid only on full-price dozens of same model/SKU. Free dozen must be the same as model/SKU purchased. Limit of free redemptions per customer. Excludes Marathon models and Limited Edition 24 packs.

To shop for Srixon's full golf ball lineup, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon or your local authorized retailer.

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ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at noellezavaleta@srixon.com.

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/srixon-announces-buy-2-get-1-free-golf-ball-promotion-1253115