LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Agency Guacamole , the award-winning influencer marketing, events and PR firm known for its exceptional service to global beauty and lifestyle brands, hosted its 10th B.L.N.D. (Beauty, Lifestyle and Nurturing Diversity) event on November 12th at The West Hollywood EDITION. The panel and networking event brought together leading voices from across the beauty and lifestyle industries for an honest conversation around how diversity and inclusion have evolved and the future of DE&I in beauty, while also celebrating Agency Guacamole's 10-year anniversary.

Pictured from left to right: Cynthia Alvarez, Deena Campbell, Kenya Villavicencio and Bilal Kaiser.

Centered around this year's theme of Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow: The Impact of Diversity in Beauty Over Time, the panel addressed how the industry's approach to representation has shifted, the progress made and the challenges that remain.

Moderated by Agency Guacamole Founder and Principal Bilal Kaiser, the 2026 panel brought together perspectives from across beauty media, celebrity artistry and global brand and creator strategy, featuring:

Cynthia Alvarez , Celebrity Hairstylist, Educator and Textured Hair Specialist

, Celebrity Hairstylist, Educator and Textured Hair Specialist Deena Campbell , Beauty and Fashion Director at Large at PureWow and the first Black Senior Beauty Editor at Allure.com

, Beauty and Fashion Director at Large at PureWow and the first Black Senior Beauty Editor at Allure.com Kenya Villavicencio, Senior Director of Global Creator and Commerce for Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Fenty Hair

The conversation explored everything from the evolution of inclusive product development and authentic brand storytelling to the importance of ensuring diversity extends beyond marketing campaigns and into the people making decisions behind the scenes.

Campbell reflected on the importance of bringing diverse perspectives into editorial decision-making, while Villavicencio discussed the industry's evolution from limited shade offerings and token representation toward more inclusive product development and authentic storytelling. Alvarez spoke to the importance of embracing cultural identity through beauty and ensuring hairstylists have the expertise to work across all hair types and textures.

"B.L.N.D. has always been about creating space for the conversations our industry needs to be having, even when they're not the easiest ones to have," said Bilal Kaiser, Founder and Principal at Agency Guacamole. "As we celebrate the 10th iteration of our signature event series, it's encouraging to see how far the beauty industry has come, but it's also clear there's still work to do. The energy from the audience was palpable, and it's our hope that conversations like these inspire people to take what they've heard and turn it into meaningful action."

Beyond the panel, attendees enjoyed an evening of networking and special experiences, including an anniversary-inspired charm bracelet station, tarot readings and a custom keychain photo booth. Guests also received curated beauty gift bags, with three raffle winners taking home additional prizes from event sponsors, including Agency Guacamole's limited-edition 10-year anniversary candle.

ABOUT AGENCY GUACAMOLE

Agency Guacamole is an award-winning influencer marketing, PR and events firm, dedicated to exceptional service and developing innovative, cross-platform experiences for leading beauty and lifestyle brands. From product launch campaigns, content initiatives, influencer partnerships and experiential activations, Team AG thrives on bringing each client's vision to life in ways that are unique yet fun.

Just as a delicious guacamole recipe brings together various ingredients to produce a wonderful final product, so does Agency Guacamole's approach to experiential, social and PR: connecting the dots, sharing meaningful stories and inspiring all involved to deliver impactful, impressive and - of course - delicious results.

Join us as we change the world one chip at a time.

Find out more at agencyguacamole.com or follow us @AgencyGuacamole .

Media Contact:

pr@agencyguacamole.com

SOURCE: Agency Guacamole

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/agency-guacamoles-10th-b.l.n.d.-event-brought-industry-leaders-together-for-a-1253184