NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Dolphin (Nasdaq:DLPN) congratulates its subsidiary Shore Fire Media as well as the clients and projects the creative communications agency has represented over the past year, which collectively received 20 nominations for the upcoming GRAMMY Awards. Announced by the Recording Academy on Nov. 16, the nominations underscore the breadth and diversity of Shore Fire's roster - with recognition across genres including African, bluegrass, blues, children's, contemporary Christian, global, gospel, R&B, regional roots, rock and traditional pop as well as in film, music for visual media, album notes and historical album categories.

Several Shore Fire clients were nominated for multiple awards this year: PJ Morton earned four nods for Best R&B Album, Best Gospel Album, Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance and Best Gospel Performance/Song; Angélique Kidjo received three for Best Global Music Performance, Best Global Music Album and Best African Music Performance; Jamie MacDonald earned two for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song; and the Smithsonian Folkways project "Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco" also received two for Best Historical Album and Best Album Notes.

A full rundown of Shore Fire's GRAMMY nominees and their nominated works appears below, while the complete list of nominees is available at GRAMMY.com.

Andrew Bird

Best Song Written For Visual Media: Need Someone [From "The Pitt"]

Alison Brown & Steve Martin

Best Bluegrass Album: Safe, Sensible and Sane

Morgan Freeman's Symphonic Blues Experience

Best Traditional Blues Album: Morgan Freeman's Symphonic Blues Experience (Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra & Martin Gellner)

Angélique Kidjo

Best Global Music Album: Hope!!

Best Global Music Performance: Bando [Orchestral] (Angélique Kidjo Featuring Pharrell Williams & Quavo)

Best African Music Performance: Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?) (Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr)

Lachi

Best Children's Music Album: Magnificent

Legacy Recordings

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: Stranger Things Season 5

Jamie MacDonald

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Jamie MacDonald

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Left It in The River

Sarah McLachlan

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Better Broken

Best Music Film: Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - The Untold Story

PJ Morton

Best R&B Album: Saturday Night

Best Gospel Album: Sunday Morning

Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance: Mess (PJ Morton Featuring Keyon Harrold)

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Mercy

Ranky Tanky

Best Regional Roots Music Album: This Village

Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Best Historical Album: Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco (Clifton Chenier)

Best Album Notes: Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco (Adam Machado, Album Notes Writer)

Bruce Springsteen

Best Rock Song: Streets of Minneapolis - Radio Mix

ABOUT SHORE FIRE MEDIA

Shore Fire Media represents artists, talent, creators, authors, athletes, cultural institutions, businesses, brands and entrepreneurs at the forefront of their respective fields - including some of the most exciting emerging and established voices in the arts, entertainment and beyond. With dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, Shore Fire leverages extensive expertise and relationships to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations that facilitate career advancement in an ever-evolving media landscape. To learn more, visit ShoreFire.com and follow Shore Fire on Instagram: @shorefire.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio - developing and investing in breakthrough content, products and experiences - and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including No. 1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100 and the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120.

Follow Dolphin on Instagram.

Investor Contact:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

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SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-congratulates-shore-fire-media-and-its-clients-on-20-grammyr-nominatio-1253417