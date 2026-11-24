Results underscore the agency's expanding culinary talent, cookbook publicity and author marketing business

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content company, today announced that its subsidiary, The Door, orchestrated the launches of two debut cookbooks that earned positions on The New York Times bestseller list in the same week, including a No. 1 bestseller.

Corre Larkin's debut cookbook, Season to Taste, reached No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list, while Jordan Howlett's debut, Come Here & Cook, ranked No. 9. Both books were released November 10, 2026, with The Door providing strategic publicity and marketing support for their launches.

The results build on Dolphin's February 2025 announcement of The Door's expanding culinary and lifestyle talent roster and demonstrate the agency's growing presence in publishing, author publicity and creator-driven brand development.

The Door's other 2026 cookbook projects include Adam Weisblatt's For the Love of Restaurants, released in August, Adrianna Adarme's A Cozy Kitchen, released in September and Adrianne Calvo's Maximum Flavor at Home, released in November. The agency is supporting Well Fed by culinary creator and television personality Ereka Vetrini, scheduled for publication in March 2027. The Door also provides book publicity and author marketing for leading figures in the restaurant and hospitality industries. The agency was engaged following the launch of The Bottomless Cup, the memoir of Kevin Boehm, James Beard Award-winning restaurateur and co-founder of Boka Restaurant Group

The Door's culinary and lifestyle practice combines national media relations, social media campaigns, brand positioning, television bookings, partnerships, events and integrated marketing. Its clients include established culinary personalities as well as digital-first creators seeking to expand their audiences and businesses through publishing, consumer products and other commercial opportunities.

The Door's expanding publishing practice reflects Dolphin's broader strategy of developing specialized marketing businesses with expertise across entertainment, wellness, beauty, fashion, hospitality, consumer brands and digital media. As chefs, restaurateurs and digital creators increasingly extend their brands into publishing and other commercial ventures, The Door is positioned to support those opportunities through its integrated communications and marketing capabilities.

About The Door

Founded in 2008 by Lois Najarian O'Neill and Charlie Dougiello, The Door is an integrated public relations and marketing agency representing leading brands and personalities across culture including consumer products, entertainment, hospitality, food and beverage, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, the agency specializes in strategic communications, media relations, brand positioning, partnerships, events and integrated marketing. The Door is also home to DISRPT, its culturally led communications division.

The Door has been a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) since 2018.

For more information, visit www.thedooronline.com.

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio, developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences, and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas, ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept. and DISRPT. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture, from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

For more information, visit www.dolphinentertainment.com.

Investor Contact:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-subsidiary-the-door-delivers-two-new-york-times-bestselling-cookbook-l-1256378