For the second year in a row, the college is recognized for its innovation in helping people learn, grow and thrive.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / American College of Education (ACE) has been named to the 2027 GSV 150 , presented by NU Advisory Partners , recognizing the world's most transformational growth companies in learning and workforce skills. This is the second year in a row that ACE has appeared on the list.

Using a proprietary rubric evaluating revenue scale, revenue growth, active learner reach, geographic footprint and margin profile, GSV selected the world's leading growth companies in learning and workforce skills for the 2027 GSV 150. The list includes both public and private companies headquartered across 23 countries, reflecting the global scale and reach of innovation.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized for providing an innovative higher education experience for our students," said Dr. Jodi Feikema, interim CEO and provost of ACE. "With how rapidly the workforce is changing in many industries, it's more important than ever for students - especially those who are adults and already working - to have access to affordable and career-relevant education that can help them excel in their fields."

ACE offers affordable degree programs with fully online courses, designed to be doable for working professionals juggling full-time jobs, caregiving and other responsibilities. Through key partnerships with industry organizations, ACE ensures its coursework and materials stay aligned with employer expectations. Additionally, 98% of ACE graduates felt their courses were relevant to their careers while 94% of employers were satisfied with ACE graduate on-the-job performance.*

"At a time when the possibilities for learning and work are expanding rapidly, we're seeing companies break down traditional boundaries, bring together complementary capabilities and find new ways to create meaningful opportunities," said Lucy Baldwin, vice president of product at GSV Summit. "As we consider what the world needs now, this year's GSV 150 demonstrates the value of bringing different ideas, expertise and capabilities together to address the evolving needs of learners, educators and employers."

This year's GSV 150 companies serve K-12 (55%), workforce learning (39%), higher education (38%), adult consumer learning (12%) and early childhood learning (4%), with nearly a third operating across multiple sectors.

* Student Right to Know . Accessed Nov. 16, 2026.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is committed to social responsibility as an Impact Institution, where operations are guided by purpose and designed to create real-world impact.

About GSV Summit

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global gathering for entrepreneurs, investors, philanthropists, educators, workforce leaders and policymakers transforming the $8 trillion education and skills sector, drawing more than 7,000 attendees annually. Created by GSV Summit in partnership with Arizona State University in 2010, the ASU+GSV Summit connects ideas, communities and capital to unlock opportunity at scale. Its mission - that ALL people deserve equal access to the future - is grounded in the belief that scaled innovations across PreK to Gray learning are critical to achieving this goal. Learn more at asugsvsummit.com .

Media Contact

Darci Hansell, VP Integrated Marketing

800-280-0307

press@ace.edu

SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/american-college-of-education-named-to-the-2027-gsv-150-recognized-among-the-worlds-most-1252389