Expanded portfolio now addresses both off-grid microreactor demand (Morpheus) and on-grid, heavy industrial, and AI data center baseload power.

Addition of the acquired WATSS spent nuclear fuel recycling technology and the SSR-W Small Modular Reactor design creates a closed fuel cycle where legacy nuclear waste is converted into advanced reactor fuel and consumed as energy.

Acquisition executed by wholly-owned subsidiary Nuclea Energy Canada Inc. following satisfaction of all closing conditions.

Supports Nuclea's path toward commercialization ahead of its planned public listing via NorthStrive Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: NSAI), a transaction valuing Nuclea at an implied enterprise value of $350 million.

Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Nuclea Energy Inc. ("Nuclea" or the "Company"), an advanced nuclear technology solutions company, today announced the successful closing of its acquisition of certain assets of Moltex Energy Limited, including its technology and intellectual property portfolio. The transaction was executed through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Nuclea Energy Canada Inc., following the satisfaction of all customary closing conditions on November 17, 2026.

This acquisition expands and complements Nuclea's existing product offering. Previously anchored by the Morpheus microreactor, a 3.5 to 50 MWe lead-cooled reactor design aiming to replace diesel at Arctic and off-grid defense sites, mining operations, and remote communities, Nuclea's portfolio now encompasses grid-scale power generation and nuclear waste remediation. By integrating Moltex's technologies, Nuclea has established a formidable competitive moat: a complete, closed nuclear fuel cycle where one reactor's waste becomes the next reactor's fuel.

At the core of the acquired assets are the Stable Salt Reactor Wasteburner (SSR-W) and the Waste To Stable Salt (WATSS) spent nuclear fuel recycling process, which together aim to address a gap in the global power infrastructure, a sector seeing up to US$2 trillion in annual capital investment according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

WATSS (Waste To Stable Salt): Utilizing a highly efficient non-aqueous pyrochemical process, WATSS aims to transform the lifecycle and economics of nuclear fuel. The core WATSS technology has been successfully tested at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories using real spent nuclear fuel. The process recovers over 90% of the transuranic elements from legacy CANDU fuel, converting a pure disposal liability into valuable liquid chloride fuel salt which can be used to produce fuel for many types of advanced reactors. This could reduce deep geological disposal of high level nuclear waste volumes by up to 95%. Crucially, WATSS utilizes a grouped transuranic extraction process that keeps plutonium unseparated from all other actinides, eliminating proliferation hurdles associated with traditional nuclear fuel reprocessing processes.

SSR-W (Stable Salt Reactor Wasteburner): A 300 to 500 MWe fast-spectrum molten salt reactor designed for on-grid baseload power, using the recycled WATSS fuel. Having successfully completed Phase 1 of the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission's (CNSC) Vendor Design Review, the SSR-W is designed to operate at atmospheric pressure, intrinsically avoiding the high-stress containment challenges and complex safety systems required by traditional pressurized water reactors. Further it would operate with fuel salts contained within fuel assemblies and advanced chemistry and materials controls reducing the historical risks and challenges of molten salt reactors.

"This acquisition broadens Nuclea Energy's capabilities beyond microreactors, allowing us to integrate fuel recycling and advanced reactor designs into our existing operations," said Chief Executive Officer of Nuclea Energy Josef Freundorfer. "Adding Moltex's technologies brings novel nuclear-fuel recycling and fast spectrum molten salt reactor capabilities to our portfolio, supporting our ongoing efforts to provide advanced solutions for the energy sector."

"We are grateful for the foundational work undertaken by Moltex to advance the SSR-W and WATSS technologies," said Sagar Sanghera, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Nuclea Energy. "Adding these assets to Nuclea's portfolio strengthens our intellectual property portfolio and positions us to execute on a generational opportunity in clean baseload power and nuclear fuel recycling. We look forward to engaging constructively with utilities, Indigenous communities, and government stakeholders as we advance toward commercialization with discipline, transparency, and a clear focus on building long-term value for all stakeholders."

Addressing the Uranium Deficit and Spent Fuel Liabilities

According to the International Energy Agency, global electricity demand is forecasted to grow at an annual rate of 3.1% through 2040, severely straining current grids as hyperscale AI data centers and heavy industries demand consistent, round-the-clock power. Compounding this energy crisis is a looming primary fuel shortage, whereby output from existing uranium mines is expected to drop by approximately 50% between 2030 and 2040, just as global reactor requirements are projected to surge according to projections from the World Nuclear Association.

Simultaneously, the global accumulation of spent nuclear fuel presents an escalating physical, social, political and financial crisis. The United States alone stores over 95,000 metric tons of spent fuel across 79 sites, with federal waste liabilities projected to reach nearly $62 billion by 2030 according to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). Nuclea's expanded technology portfolio is one of the few commercially advanced ecosystems designed to monetize and reduce this nuclear waste. By utilizing legacy waste, Nuclea aims to produce high-capacity, emission-free power while simultaneously shrinking the long-term storage burden facing global governments.

Strategic Momentum and Public Market Transition

This closing follows important progress for Nuclea and comes ahead of its previously signed definitive Business Combination Agreement with NorthStrive Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: NSAI). The proposed business combination values Nuclea at an implied enterprise value of $350 million, subject to closing adjustments. As Nuclea moves toward the public markets, the Company believes shareholders will benefit from a diversified technology portfolio supported by over 80 granted patents and continued regulatory progress. The business combination remains subject to a number of conditions, including, among others, the approval by NSAI's shareholders, the effectiveness of the related Registration Statement on Form S-4, the completion of the acquisition of the Moltex assets, and NSAI having available cash of at least $3 million immediately prior to the merger, among other customary conditions.

About Nuclea Energy Inc.

Nuclea Energy is an advanced nuclear technology company seeking to solve the world's greatest energy problems through vertical integration of nuclear solutions. Backed by a world-class leadership team and leading industry partnerships, Nuclea's portfolio spans the Morpheus off-grid microreactor, the SSR-W grid-scale waste-burning reactor, and the WATSS spent-fuel recycling process. Together, these technologies aim to deliver consistent, compact, and clean power to remote communities, heavy industry, and national grids while turning spent nuclear waste liability into valuable energy and resources. For more information, visit www.nuclea.energy.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication relates to the proposed business combination (the "Proposed Transaction") between NSAI and Nuclea pursuant to the previously announced Business Combination Agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement"). For additional information on the Proposed Transaction, see NSAI's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 2, 2026. In connection with the Proposed Transaction, NSAI intends to file relevant materials with the SEC, including a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which will include a proxy statement/prospectus of NSAI, and will file other documents regarding the Proposed Transaction with the SEC. The Registration Statement has not yet been filed with the SEC or declared effective. NSAI's shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and the amendments thereto and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and documents incorporated by reference therein filed in connection with the Proposed Transaction, as these materials will contain important information about Nuclea, NSAI and the Proposed Transaction. Promptly after the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC, NSAI will provide the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and a proxy card to each shareholder entitled to vote at the meeting relating to the approval of the Proposed Transaction and other proposals set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus.

Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and shareholders of NSAI are urged to carefully read the entire Registration Statement and proxy statement/prospectus, when they become available, and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to these documents, because they will contain important information about the Proposed Transaction. Once available, copies of the Registration Statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and the other documents filed by NSAI with the SEC may be obtained free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, or from NSAI by directing a written request to NSAI at 520 Newport Center Drive, Suite 470, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Attention: Michel Tamer, Chief Executive Officer, or by telephone at (888) 445-4886.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute, and should not be construed to be, a proxy statement or the solicitation of a proxy, a solicitation of any vote or approval, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposed Transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Participants in the Solicitation

NSAI and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from its shareholders with respect to the Proposed Transaction. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in NSAI will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus for the Proposed Transaction when available at www.sec.gov. Information about NSAI's directors and executive officers and their ownership of NSAI shares is set forth in NSAI's final prospectus dated August 17, 2026, filed with the SEC in connection with its initial public offering (File No. 333-297611). Other information regarding the interests of the participants in the proxy solicitation will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus pertaining to the Proposed Transaction when it becomes available. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Nuclea and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of NSAI in connection with the Proposed Transaction. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the Proposed Transaction will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus for the Proposed Transaction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will," "would," "are expected to," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "could," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "projection," "pro forma," "should," "outlook," "aim," "seek," "potential" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Nuclea's industry and market sizes, future opportunities for Nuclea and NSAI, the anticipated benefits of Nuclea's acquisition of the Moltex assets (the "Moltex Acquisition"), including the integration of the acquired technologies and the establishment of a closed nuclear fuel cycle, the expected performance, capabilities and commercialization of the WATSS process, the SSR-W and Nuclea's other reactor designs, Nuclea's technology development and regulatory plans, projected electricity demand, uranium supply and spent nuclear fuel liabilities, and the Proposed Transaction, including the implied enterprise value, the expected transaction and ownership structure and the likelihood, timing and ability of the parties to successfully consummate the Proposed Transaction. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of NSAI's and Nuclea's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, regulatory and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond NSAI's or Nuclea's control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be consummated on the anticipated timeline or at all, or that, if consummated, the securities of the combined company (the "Combined Company") will be approved for listing or remain listed on Nasdaq.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that the Proposed Transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, including by NSAI's deadline of August 19, 2027 to complete a business combination; (ii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to closing, including approval by the shareholders of NSAI and Nuclea, the effectiveness of the Registration Statement, satisfaction of the minimum cash condition and approval of the Combined Company's listing on Nasdaq; (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Business Combination Agreement; (iv) the amount of redemption requests made by NSAI's public shareholders; (v) the risk that Nuclea may not realize the anticipated benefits of the Moltex Acquisition, including risks related to the integration of the acquired assets, technologies, intellectual property and personnel, and unanticipated liabilities associated with the acquired assets; (vi) the ability to obtain audited and other financial statements of Nuclea and the Moltex business required for the Registration Statement, including whether the SEC grants relief from the requirement to include financial statements of Moltex or the acquired Moltex assets; (vii) risks related to the continuance of NSAI to Canada and the amalgamation; (viii) the ability of Nuclea to obtain the nuclear regulatory licenses, permits and approvals required to develop, construct and operate its facilities and technologies, including the completion of subsequent phases of the CNSC Vendor Design Review, and the timing of any such approvals; (ix) the risk that Nuclea's technologies, including the WATSS process and its reactor designs, may not be successfully developed, demonstrated, scaled, licensed or commercialized, and that Nuclea may never achieve criticality or the earnout milestones; (x) Nuclea's ability to raise additional capital, including grants, government funding and other non-dilutive financing, on acceptable terms or at all; (xi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties following the announcement of the Proposed Transaction or the Moltex Acquisition; (xii) the ability of the Combined Company to meet Nasdaq's initial and continued listing standards; (xiii) the costs related to the Proposed Transaction and the Moltex Acquisition; (xiv) changes in applicable laws, regulations and government policy relating to nuclear energy and spent nuclear fuel; and (xv) other risks and uncertainties to be included in the Registration Statement, including under the heading "Risk Factors," and in NSAI's other filings with the SEC.

Certain market and industry data included in this communication have been obtained from third-party sources, including the International Energy Agency and the World Nuclear Association, which NSAI and Nuclea have not independently verified. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Nuclea and NSAI or the Combined Company, the transactions described herein, or other matters and attributable to Nuclea and NSAI or the Combined Company, or any person acting on their behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, NSAI and Nuclea do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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