The European solar industry is entering a new phase after several years of sharp price declines. Manufacturers, distributors and installers are adapting to a market characterised by excess production capacity, intense price competition and changing purchasing behaviour. "Over the past six months, we have continued to see pressure on module prices, particularly for TOPCon products," Bart Wansink, CEO of Netherlands-based solar trading platform Search4Solar, told pv magazine. "According to the September 2026 European PV Index published by sun.store, average transaction prices reached approximately ...

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