This first-ever co-branded edition of Starri brings 10 BTS songs, local multiplayer, global leaderboard, and unlockable BTS-themed experiences to Nex Playground

Nex, maker of Nex Playground, the viral-hit active play system that gets families moving together, and HYBE, a global entertainment lifestyle platform company, today launched Starri BTS, an all-new motion-powered rhythm game that brings BTS' music to life through movement and album-inspired game worlds. Available exclusively on Nex Playground, the game launches with 10 BTS songs, transforming them into full-body, interactive experiences that bring the energy of the group's music into the living room.

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Following BTS' chart-topping fifth studio album ARIRANG, Starri BTS is the first-ever co-branded edition of Starri, Nex Playground's most popular music game, and marks BTS' first full, motion-based game with another brand. Built on the Starri gameplay engine, the new title invites players to physically interact with the music by following rhythm cues on screen, moving in time with each track, and mastering their timing to build higher scores.

"Starri has always been about giving people a way to experience the music they love through movement, and working with HYBE gives us an incredible opportunity to take that idea even further with one of the biggest music fandoms in the world," said Tom Kang, President and Head of International at Nex. "Starri BTS shows what this franchise can become a new way for fans to experience the artists and music they love by moving, playing and competing together. BTS' incredible global presence also makes them the perfect partner for this next chapter as Nex Playground reaches more families in North America and expands into new markets across Europe and APAC."

Starri BTS brings BTS' music into motion-powered gameplay with features designed for solo play, friendly competition, and shared participation.

Play through BTS' discography , spanning top hits like "DNA," "FAKE LOVE," "Dynamite," "Butter," and new releases like "FYA," "SWIM," "Like Animals," and "Please."

, spanning top hits like "DNA," "FAKE LOVE," "Dynamite," "Butter," and new releases like "FYA," "SWIM," "Like Animals," and "Please." Move to the music using your whole body , following on-screen rhythm cues, to slash, step, and slide to hit the notes. Master your timing and sustain combos to earn higher scores with Nex Playground's controller-free motion tracking.

, following on-screen rhythm cues, to slash, step, and slide to hit the notes. Master your timing and sustain combos to earn higher scores with Nex Playground's controller-free motion tracking. Play solo or compete side-by-side with a friend , with local multiplayer for up to two players, creating a fun, friendly competition around every song.

, with local multiplayer for up to two players, creating a fun, friendly competition around every song. See how your score stacks up globally by playing your favorite BTS songs and earning HYPE points to join the Leaderboard. Players' HYPE Points also contribute to a collective total, reflecting the combined scores of BTS fans playing around the world.

by playing your favorite BTS songs and earning HYPE points to join the Leaderboard. Players' HYPE Points also contribute to a collective total, reflecting the combined scores of BTS fans playing around the world. Capture fun living-room moments with friends and family with BTS album-inspired photo booth frames. Pose together through the in-game photo booth, then download photos directly to a personal device via QR code. Nex does not store the photo data.

Together, the features are designed to recreate the shared excitement of experiencing BTS' music alongside others while offering a distinctly interactive way to engage with the group's discography. Beyond simply listening or watching, players become part of the experience through movement, rhythm, and friendly competition.

"BTS' music has always had a powerful ability to connect people, creating shared moments and memories for fans across generations and around the world," said HYBE. "Starri | BTS builds on that connection, bringing the group's music into interactive gameplay that fans and families can enjoy together. We are excited to offer global audiences an innovative new way to engage with BTS' music and story."

The launch also marks a major expansion of Starri as a franchise. Originally built around the idea of making music something players physically experience, Starri lets players use natural body movements to engage with rhythm rather than relying on handheld controllers. Starri BTS is its first dedicated artist-branded edition, creating a new model for how Nex can bring artists and music into active play.

Players can experience Starri BTS exclusively on Nex Playground through Play Pass, the content subscription service that unlocks the full catalog of games and experiences on Nex Playground. Play Pass is sold separately and can be added at any time. To learn more, visit nexplayground.com.

About Nex

Nex is on a mission to connect families and friends through active play. Created by parents for parents, Nex combines technology and play to deliver fun, social, and interactive experiences powered by natural body motion. Its award-winning active play system, Nex Playground, is the only controller-free console built specifically for kids and families with safety and privacy at the core of its design. Nex Playground is kidSAFE+ COPPA compliant and a member of the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI) in the U.S. In the U.K., Nex Playground aligns with GDPR requirements, earning PEGI 3+ age ratings on the included starter bundle. Motion-tracking data and processing stay local to the device, and every system includes a built-in camera cover.

Nex Playground with Play Pass features a growing catalog of 60+ active games, from sports to dance, fitness, and educational experiences, including Nex Originals and collaborations with partners such as Paramount, Hasbro, Sesame Workshop, and NBCUniversal. Nex has been recognized by Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, TIME's Best Inventions, and Parents' Best Entertainment System for Families, and has earned Red Dot, IDEA, and Core77 international design awards.

Nex Playground is available at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, and TikTok Shop, online and select retail stores in the U.S. and Canada, and is available in the U.K. and Republic of Ireland at Amazon U.K., Argos, and Smyths Toys. To learn more, visit nexplayground.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

About HYBE

HYBE Corp. (HYBE), rebranded from Big Hit Entertainment in March 2021, is a global entertainment lifestyle platform company built on music and technology. Under its mission, "DISCOVER A NEW UNIVERSE, UNLOCK AN IMMERSIVE JOURNEY," HYBE creates immersive experiences through artists, content, platforms, and services for fans around the world. Across its Music, Platform, and tech-driven future growth initiatives, HYBE connects its businesses to expand fan experiences and drive innovation across the global entertainment ecosystem. HYBE's multi-label system includes BIGHIT MUSIC, BELIFT LAB, SOURCE MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment, KOZ ENTERTAINMENT, ADOR, ABD, YX LABELS, and JCONIC, while HYBE AMERICA manages a diverse portfolio including Blue Highway Records, music publisher Big Machine Music and Quality Control Music in the U.S., along with HYBE's labels in Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market. Beyond music, HYBE continues to expand across concerts, video content, gaming, original stories, retail, and fan platforms, including Weverse, a global superfan platform. With operations across Korea, Japan, the U.S., Mexico, China, and India, HYBE continues to shape the future of entertainment by combining music, technology, and platform innovation.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a South Korean band that have established themselves as one of the defining global acts of the 21st century. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and their deep connection with fans, the band has established a legacy as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), earned seven No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. Released in March 2026, BTS' massively successful fifth studio album ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while its lead single "SWIM" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2026, BTS returned to the global stage with the record-breaking 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'' and made history by headlining the first-ever FIFA World Cup Halftime Show, further reinforcing their status as one of the defining cultural acts of their generation.

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Contacts:

BerlinRosen for Nex

nex@berlinrosen.com