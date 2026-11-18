Immuto's structural surfaceomics platform reveals a distinct structural landscape on patient-derived KRAS-mutant colorectal cancer models compared to healthy colon organoids

Immuto Scientific, an AI-enabled therapeutics company discovering disease-specific, cell-surface structural targets and developing advanced antibody-based medicines against them, today announced preclinical findings demonstrating how its structural surfaceomics platform can identify new target opportunities in KRAS-mutant colorectal cancer (CRC). The research, conducted in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, identified 16 potential cell-surface targets in patient-derived models. The findings are being presented at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona.

"By identifying structural features shared across KRAS-mutant colorectal cancer models, we uncovered new opportunities for more precise antibody-based medicines," said Faraz A. Choudhury, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Immuto Scientific. "In these KRAS-mutant colorectal cancer models, our platform revealed shared disease-associated structural features despite differences between individual patients. This work has already led to a new internal program in our pipeline, demonstrating how structural surfaceomics can translate disease-specific biology into therapeutic opportunities."

The study compared patient-derived KRAS-mutant colorectal cancer models with healthy colon organoids, examining protein abundance, cell-surface presence, and structure. Immuto's platform revealed a distinct structural landscape in the cancer models, with shared disease-associated features evident despite differences between individual patients. Immuto integrated these measurements to prioritize 16 potential cell-surface targets based on their abundance, consistent tumor-associated features, and location on the cell surface. The findings provide a focused set of candidates for further investigation as targets for antibody-based medicines.

The research also highlighted the limitations of protein abundance as a measure of tumor selectivity. Several established targets showed little differentiation between cancer and healthy colon models based on abundance alone, supporting the value of incorporating protein structure into target discovery. Together, the findings demonstrate the application of Immuto's structural surfaceomics platform to discover disease-specific targets for precision antibody-based medicines.

The poster, "Discovery of Novel Surface Protein Conformer (SPC) Targets in RAS Colorectal Cancer" (Abstract 219), will be presented at ENA 2026 on Thursday, November 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CET.

About Immuto Scientific

Immuto Scientific is an AI-enabled therapeutics company discovering disease-specific targets defined by changes in protein structure on the cell surface and developing advanced biologics against them. Its structural surfaceomics platform measures these conformational changes across cell-surface proteins in living, disease-relevant systems, generating proprietary data that conventional genomics, expression-based approaches, and standard surface mapping can't capture. Immuto uses AI to prioritize targets, build conformational models informed by empirical data and available structural models, and optimize antibodies for affinity and developability. Using this approach, Immuto is advancing a proprietary pipeline of antibody therapeutics alongside partnered programs with pharmaceutical companies, with an initial focus in oncology. For more information, visit www.immutoscientific.com.

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Contacts:



Company: Hetal Marble, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer, Immuto Scientific, info@immutoscientific.com



Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., Little Dog Communications Inc., jessica@litldog.com