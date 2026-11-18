New unified product governs full agentic engineering lifecycle within enterprise-defined context and guardrails, reducing risk while improving AI-native engineering productivity

Hitachi Digital Inc.1 ("Hitachi Digital"), the global digital services company recently unveiled by Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501, "Hitachi"), launches HARC Compose, a unified product combining technology and services that helps enterprises consistently govern the lifecycle of agentic engineering across complex, AI-driven systems through enterprise-specific context, guardrails and intent. Building on Hitachi's experience, HARC Compose helps companies orchestrate their execution of AI, from development to deployment through to operations and continuous improvement in a closed loop via standardized, failure-conscious engineering.

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HARC Compose: governing full agentic engineering lifecycle within enterprise-defined context and guardrails.

Hitachi Digital FDEs (forward deployed engineers) use HARC Compose to build trustworthy AI-native applications faster, and to continuously maintain and improve performance of AI agents once deployed. This strengthens Hitachi Digital's recurring service model, enabling its FDEs to provide customers with end-to-end support from ideas to outcomes, driving sustained value creation. With compatibility across multi-vendor environments, enterprises can leverage HARC Compose in its entirety or opt to use individual capabilities that suit their specific business goals.

HARC Compose strengthens HMAX by Hitachi, a next-generation suite of solutions bringing the power of AI to social infrastructure. The product augments HMAX Foundry solutions including HMAX Data Fabric, HMAX AI Operations, and HMAX Cyber.2 These collective capabilities provide end-to-end support, from developing secure AI agents that leverage enterprise knowledge and data to enabling stable, autonomous operations in secure environments, helping advance the real-world deployment of advanced AI.

"HARC Compose is Hitachi Digital in action," said Anand Birje, CEO and Chairman, Hitachi Digital. "The true promise of AI isn't just writing code faster, it is shifting human ingenuity toward composing resilient, mission-critical systems. By bringing our engineering and operational expertise together, HARC Compose allows clients to innovate at AI speed while running what they build with proven reliability. Eliminating the divide between build and run closes the feedback loop, delivering the governance and trust that the world's most demanding enterprises require."

AI has made code development significantly faster and more productive. But that does not mean it is trustworthy when running across enterprise systems. Without the right context-enterprise knowledge, company goals, policies, systems, and risk requirements-fast code becomes fast failure. From planning through production, HARC Compose carries enterprise intent as it orchestrates AI agents across the build, deploy and operate agentic engineering process. All while keeping human experts in control of critical decisions.

"In an era of AI-generated software, speed is expected-trust has to be earned," said Premkumar Balasubramanian, Chief Technology Officer, Hitachi Digital. "Customers need clarity on what a software change is meant to improve, proof that it worked, and confidence in the process behind it. With HARC Compose, we're making AI-native engineering faster, more consistent, and fundamentally accountable. Our forward deployed engineers direct AI agents to build, test, and coordinate changes, while maintaining strict human oversight over what goes live. By using live production evidence to verify outcomes, we give customers true peace of mind for the software their businesses run on."

Built for Trust in Production

HARC Compose helps enterprises standardize and govern how they build, deploy, and run software. Engineering and operations teams work from shared business goals, applying enterprise policies at each stage. These goals and policies guide what teams build, how they use AI agents, when they release changes, and how they judge success in production. HARC Compose then enables Hitachi Digital's global FDEs to rapidly drive continuous improvement and reduce risks across AI-driven enterprises.

Alongside its core Build, Deploy, and Operate capabilities, HARC Compose includes the following:

CAKE (Context-Aware Knowledge Engine) : connects enterprise intent, domain knowledge, systems, policies, risks, security, decision and production history. Gives AI agents that information to enable reliable, responsible output. Also flags gaps and contradictions before agents act, so new work isn't built on guesswork or unresolved production issues.

: connects enterprise intent, domain knowledge, systems, policies, risks, security, decision and production history. Gives AI agents that information to enable reliable, responsible output. Also flags gaps and contradictions before agents act, so new work isn't built on guesswork or unresolved production issues. Orchestration Engine : coordinates multiple agents across the build, deploy and operate processes as one system. Grounded in enterprise-specific context and guardrails, the engine supports various AI agents and tools selected by customers, enabling them to be flexibly combined and utilized even within a multi-vendor environment. This allows enterprises to augment the value and productivity of their current systems without having to replace their existing coding tools, AI harnesses, or development and operations environments.

: coordinates multiple agents across the build, deploy and operate processes as one system. Grounded in enterprise-specific context and guardrails, the engine supports various AI agents and tools selected by customers, enabling them to be flexibly combined and utilized even within a multi-vendor environment. This allows enterprises to augment the value and productivity of their current systems without having to replace their existing coding tools, AI harnesses, or development and operations environments. Failure-conscious Engineering : teams use failure mode and effects analysis (FMEA) to identify how a proposed change could fail and to decide what to test before release. Translates those risks into tests, controls, and recovery strategies.

Spanning the above are universal product capabilities adding still more oversight. Responsible AI guards against system deviations such as agent drift. Meanwhile, guided and autonomous work maintain human engagement. Engineers review decisions prior to agent action in guided work whereas agents proceed within agreed limits as engineers monitor them in autonomous work.

Via Hitachi-driven system integration and extensible interfaces, HARC Compose is designed to work within existing enterprise technology environments-supporting preferred software delivery, operational, governance and business intelligence systems.

Outcome-Forward Engineering Connects Intent to Outcomes

HARC Compose is built on OFE (outcome-forward engineering), a methodology used by Hitachi Digital's own FDE teams. Outcome-forward engineering treats Define, Build, Deploy and Operate processes as one continuous system. Further, delivery is considered complete only when a system yields the intended business outcomes in the real world; not at system release.

This is made possible by OFE's defining principles:

Fidelity : establishes intent, constraints, failure risks and guardrails before work begins

: establishes intent, constraints, failure risks and guardrails before work begins Throughput : uses coding agents to rapidly turn clear intent into operable change

: uses coding agents to rapidly turn clear intent into operable change Trust : validates intended outcome is achieved and sustainable in production

The above three principles are connected by CAKE, with the engine giving AI agents access to relevant enterprise knowledge including earlier engineering decisions.

Available to enterprises worldwide, HARC Compose deployments supported by Hitachi Digital FDEs are already underway in the finance, healthcare, and technology industries. The product's capabilities are expected to expand as Hitachi Digital grows its technical talent base and ecosystem alliances.

Related links

HARC Compose Video

Hitachi Digital launch announcement (October 27, 2026)

Trademark Notes

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.

About Hitachi Digital Inc.

Hitachi Digital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is a global digital services company that helps organizations in complex, mission-critical industries turn cloud, data and AI into measurable business outcomes. Formed by uniting GlobalLogic and Hitachi Digital Services, the company brings digital engineering and operations together, from enterprise AI to Physical AI, with approximately 35,000 professionals in 27 countries. Hitachi Digital engineers what the world depends on. Visit us at www.hitachidigital.com.

1Hitachi Digital is the unified brand of GlobalLogic, Inc. and Hitachi Digital Services LLC. The legal entity is scheduled to be established on April 1, 2027.

2Press release issued on September 3, 2026: Hitachi Expands HMAX to Accelerate the Deployment of Physical AI

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261118489141/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Amanda Naiman

Head of Communications, Hitachi Digital

amanda.naiman@globallogic.com