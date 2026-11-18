The Meeting Owl 5 Pro with its integrated compute, and Owl Tablet touch controller delivers a complete, enterprise-grade Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android (MTR-A) solution, combining immersive 360° collaboration with one-touch simplicity, security, and centralised management - now Certified for Microsoft Teams

Owl Labs, the global technology company behind the award-winning Meeting Owl portfolio, today announced that its Meeting Owl 5 Pro Microsoft Teams Room on Android solution has been Certified for Microsoft Teams for small meeting spaces, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion into enterprise collaboration.

The Meeting Owl 5 Pro combines 4K 360-degree video, intelligent speaker-focused views, and advanced AI-powered audio to capture voices from around the table, enabling remote participants to see, hear, and engage more naturally in every conversation.

The Meeting Owl 5 Pro introduces a unique approach to enterprise video collaboration as a 360-degree, centre-of-the-table, all-in-one Microsoft Teams Rooms solution. Combining audio, video, dedicated compute, and an intuitive touch controller, it delivers Owl Labs' signature immersive meeting experience as a Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android.

This innovative design enables organisations to easily deploy and manage meeting spaces while maintaining simplicity, security, and a seamless meeting experience for all participants.

Purpose-built for enterprise deployment

The Meeting Owl 5 Pro meeting room device provides a secure foundation for enterprise deployments and supports the software lifecycle and management requirements of Teams Rooms and is enhanced with Microsoft Devices Ecosystem Platform (MDEP).

Employees benefit from a familiar, Teams experience with a one-touch meeting join, while IT organisations gain a standardised room solution designed for simplified deployment, centralised management, and reliable performance at scale.

Unlike traditional room systems that typically depend on a fixed front-of-room camera placement, the Meeting Owl 5 Pro's centre-of-table design gives every meeting participant an equitable, more natural meeting experience.

"We're pleased to welcome Owl Labs' 360-degree centre-of-the-table solution to the ecosystem of devices Certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms," said Albert Kooiman, general manager, Teams Partner Engineering and Customer Enablement at Microsoft. "The all-in-one form factor, which includes a 360-degree camera offers the signature Owl Labs experience that starts at the centre of the table instead of from the front of the room."

A new chapter for Owl Labs

"For years, Owl Labs has challenged conventional thinking about how people collaborate, starting with a simple belief that the best meeting experience begins at the centre of the conversation," said Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs. "We've taken everything we've learned from years of customer feedback and 285,000+ organisations and built a complete enterprise room solution around that experience. Our partnership with Microsoft Teams and this certification represents a major milestone for our company. Enterprises and SMBs alike no longer have to choose between an innovative, immersive meeting experience and the security, simplicity, and manageability they need to deploy at scale. And this is just the beginning of what we're bringing to the enterprise market."

The announcement reflects a broader evolution of Owl Labs' product portfolio and its commitment to supporting the full spectrum of modern collaboration needs, from flexible, bring-your-own-device (BYOD) environments to dedicated, enterprise-managed meeting rooms.

With the Meeting Owl 5 Pro, Owl Labs enters a new phase of its evolution, extending its leadership in 360° collaboration into fully integrated enterprise room systems. Working alongside its authorised channel partners and systems integrators, the company is positioned to help organisations standardise and scale more engaging, intuitive collaboration experiences across their meeting spaces.

The Meeting Owl 5 Pro room solution represents an important step in Owl Labs' expanding enterprise portfolio, with additional innovations planned to further connect flexible collaboration and dedicated room systems.

Availability

The Meeting Owl 5 Pro solution Certified for Microsoft Teams, with its dedicated compute and integrated Owl Tablet touch controller, will be available from Wednesday 18th November through Owl Labs and authorised channel partners. The solution is supported by Owl 360 Services, Owl Labs' subscription service for IT teams, which offers centralised device management, proactive insights, dedicated support, and warranty coverage.

The Meeting Owl 5 Pro Room Kit will be available for purchase globally from 18th November 2026 for £3,189 through owllabs.co.uk and authorised partners.

For more information, visit www.owllabs.co.uk.

About Owl Labs

Owl Labs is the first company to build AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions for hybrid enterprises. More than 285,000 organisations, including 92 of the Fortune 100, use Owl Labs. Its connected device system and Owl Intelligence System software make meetings more inclusive and productive by levelling the playing field between remote and in-room participants. The Meeting Owl portfolio is the first AI-powered, Wi-Fi-enabled, 360-degree camera, microphone and speaker that automatically zooms in on whoever's speaking, and today's portfolio is Certified for Microsoft Teams. With Owl 360 Services, IT teams can remotely manage, monitor, and scale Owl Labs devices across every meeting space. Owl Labs has raised $47 million in funding and is based in Boston, with remote and hybrid employees all over the world. To learn more, visit www.owllabs.co.uk.

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Contacts:

owluk@clarity.global