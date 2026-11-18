Plug-in gateway brings data collection and edge AI to vehicles, supporting test and validation, model training, and service use cases

Sonatus, a leading provider of cloud-to-edge AI solutions for smart vehicles, today announced production usage of Fastlane Copilot, a plug-in gateway and software combination that brings AI-assisted data collection and edge AI into vehicles with minimal integration effort. This solution gives engineering teams real-world vehicle data and in-vehicle AI without the need to modify the vehicle's software or E/E architecture. Available now, Fastlane Copilot is in operational use at Nissan Technical Centre Europe, Michelin, and other Sonatus customers.

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The Sonatus Fastlane Copilot 1000, rear angle

Vehicle software has become significantly more complex, but the hardware and software tools to diagnose problems are not keeping pace. Whether engineers are chasing a fault, software teams are training AI models, or service organizations are diagnosing vehicles in the field, finding the answer requires real-world data from the vehicle. Fastlane Copilot is a plug-in gateway that comes pre-integrated with Fastlane Collector, which captures the right vehicle data when and where it matters, and Fastlane Edge, which runs AI in the vehicle. Using the vehicle data captured by Fastlane Copilot, Sonatus Fastlane Insight in the cloud can provide AI root-cause analysis to speed vehicle validation and after-sales service.

"Root-cause analysis of complex vehicle issues, and development of new AI analytics depends on real vehicle data and a way to gather that data from the vehicle. In the past, too many teams have had to wait for production-level integration to get these insights," said Jeff Chou, co-founder and CEO of Sonatus. "Fastlane Copilot enables engineers to find problems earlier and bring vehicles to market faster and at lower cost. Similarly, it enables easier development of in-vehicle AI models that can benefit diverse subsystems for problem detection, tuning, and value-added services."

In operational use today

Fastlane Copilot is already supporting a range of programs, from pre-production testing and validation to AI model development:

Nissan Technical Centre Europe (NTCE) has adopted Fastlane Copilot as part of the Fastlane Platform as a standard part of its pre-production test and validation workflows. Fastlane Copilot is installed in test vehicles through a dedicated harness, where it collects data triggered by specific events. NTCE engineers also use AI-powered root-cause analysis to cut investigation time by 80%.

has adopted Fastlane Copilot as part of the Fastlane Platform as a standard part of its pre-production test and validation workflows. Fastlane Copilot is installed in test vehicles through a dedicated harness, where it collects data triggered by specific events. NTCE engineers also use AI-powered root-cause analysis to cut investigation time by 80%. Michelinis using Fastlane Copilot for the development, demonstration, and customer evaluation of its universal tire twin, an advanced, embedded technology that turns existing in-vehicle data into real-time insights into both the vehicle and the driver.

Key capabilities

Fastlane Copilot pairs an automotive-grade, Arm-based gateway from industry leader NXPSemiconductors with pre-integrated Fastlane Collector and Fastlane Edge software. Fastlane Copilot 1000 is based on the NXP S32G SoC, developed in collaboration with TrustMotion, part of NXP. Highlights include:

Connectivity: CAN-FD, automotive Ethernet, and LIN support; a Gigabit Ethernet port; an additional 100 Mbps port for infotainment log capture; integrated 4G/5G with dual SIM, Wi-Fi, and GNSS/GPS

CAN-FD, automotive Ethernet, and LIN support; a Gigabit Ethernet port; an additional 100 Mbps port for infotainment log capture; integrated 4G/5G with dual SIM, Wi-Fi, and GNSS/GPS Data Collection: access to vehicle signals, diagnostics, logs, and network traffic, with configurable triggers, sampling rates, and capture duration

access to vehicle signals, diagnostics, logs, and network traffic, with configurable triggers, sampling rates, and capture duration Edge AI: anomaly detection, virtual sensors, and software-defined feature validation, running on local compute and storage

anomaly detection, virtual sensors, and software-defined feature validation, running on local compute and storage Operations: remote policy deployment and updates, rapid installation in prototype, test, and production vehicles with minimal modification, and support for distributed, multi-team programs

"Modern vehicles are only beginning to take full advantage of AI across every vehicle subsystem. Sonatus Fastlane Copilot offers OEMs and their suppliers a powerful new tool to develop and validate models, reach root cause faster, and prototype capabilities before deploying them into production," said Robert Moran, senior vice president and general manager of Automotive Processors at NXP Semiconductors. "NXP automotive solutions are enabling OEMs to deploy edge AI across all domains to the vehicle, where performance, power, and latency optimization are critical to deliver intelligent and agentic capabilities."

For the full specifications of Sonatus Fastlane Copilot, visit www.sonatus.com/product/fastlane-copilot/.

About Sonatus

Sonatus delivers cloud-to-edge AI for smart vehicles. Its Fastlane Platform enables OEMs and suppliers to achieve faster time-to-production, lower lifecycle costs, and continuously improve their vehicles from engineering and development through production and service. Founded in 2018, Sonatus is backed by investors in the automotive, semiconductor, and venture capital sectors, and its technology is deployed in more than 9 million vehicles globally. Sonatus is headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley (Sunnyvale, Calif.), with regional headquarters in Dublin, and offices in Bangalore, Detroit, Frankfurt, Kraków, Paris, Pune, Seoul, Shanghai, Taipei, and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.sonatus.com.

Sonatus, Fastlane, and the Sonatus logo are trademarks of Sonatus, Inc. that are registered or pending in the United States and in other countries. 2026 Sonatus, Inc.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

Leslie Clavin

Head of Public Relations, Sonatus

+1.510.295.3989

leslie.clavin@sonatus.com