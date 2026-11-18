PIX Moving announced six autonomous mobility partnerships across Europe and Asia.

The collaborations support autonomous shuttles, logistics, smart mobility and urban-service deployments.

The partnerships advance PIX Moving's open ecosystem model for bringing Physical AI-powered city services into real-world operation.

PIX Moving, a City Robotics company powered by Physical AI, today announced six new strategic partnerships and collaboration initiatives that were unveiled during the 2026 Paris Motor Show. The collaborations with ONE-BOARD, Comobi, NIT Institute, CaiiTech, a French autonomous mobility operator, and a tripartite collaboration involving Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) and Move Robotic expand PIX Moving's global partner network and open new pathways to bring autonomous mobility solutions from development and testing into real-world use.

The collaborations cover a variety of transportation categories, including autonomous shuttle services, last-mile logistics, engineering and safety, localization, pilot programs, workforce development and commercialization efforts across France, Belgium, Germany and Malaysia.

Together, these initiatives support PIX Moving's vision of an open operating model built around modular City Robotics platforms and Physical AI. By matching PIX Moving's autonomous vehicle technology with local engineering, regulatory, operational and commercialization expertise, the collaborations create a shared framework for translating autonomous mobility innovation into practical, market-specific services.

Built on a standardized modular platform architecture and flexible manufacturing system, PIX Moving's technology provides a scalable foundation for a wide range of urban applications. PIX Moving is supported by local partners who contribute the regional deployment knowledge needed to adapt PIX Moving's core platforms for regional transportation, logistics, campus mobility, tourism and public-service use cases.

"Turning autonomous vehicle technology into practical mobility services requires strong local knowledge, engineering capabilities and operational support," said Angelo (Chuan) Yu, founder and CEO of PIX Moving. "These collaborations bring together complementary knowledge across different markets and help create practical pathways from technology demonstration and testing toward real-world operations. Autonomous mobility should do more than move people from A to B. By combining our City Robotics platforms with local skills, we can help create services that make cities more accessible, efficient and convenient."

PIX Moving's Autonomous Mobility Partnerships

France: Last-Mile Logistics and Autonomous Transit

PIX Moving's collaboration with ONE-BOARD, a developer of compact electric vehicles for professional mobility applications, will explore opportunities for last-mile logistics solutions and professional mobility services. The partnership pairs PIX Moving's modular vehicle platform and ONE-BOARD's expertise in local mobility integration. Initial plans have the two companies focusing on evaluating customer use cases and field trials.

PIX Moving is also working with a French autonomous mobility operator to evaluate autonomous shuttle services designed for local operating conditions. The initiative focuses on identifying practical passenger transportation use cases while bringing together vehicle, service-design and operational prowess needed to support future opportunities in France.

Belgium: Autonomous Shared Mobility and Employee Transportation

PIX Moving and the Belgian mobility services provider Comobi are partnering to explore autonomous employee shuttles and shared mobility applications. The collaboration combines PIX Moving's autonomous vehicle technology with Comobi's understanding of local mobility operations and transportation service delivery. Together, the companies will evaluate how autonomous transportation services can improve mobility needs across regional markets.

Germany: Localizing RoboBus for European Rollout

The German firm CaiiTech, an autonomous mobility company led by experts with backgrounds in applied mobility research and the NEMO.Bil project, has agreed to work with PIX Moving to adapt and prepare its RoboBus platform for operating in Europe. PIX Moving will combine its vehicle and manufacturing know-how with CaiiTech's knowledge in local engineering, certification preparation, technology integration and deployment planning.

CaiiTech and PIX Moving held a demonstration at bus operator Egenberger's autonomous shuttle showcase in Thierhaupten. Here, about 400 attendees experienced rides on the platform.

Malaysia: From Pilot Programs to Commercial Placement

At the recent Paris Motor Show, PIX Moving, Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) and Move Robotic Sdn. Bhd. signed a tripartite Memorandum of Agreement to advance RoboBus pilot deployment and testing in Malaysia.

The collaboration combines PIX Moving's autonomous vehicle technology, UMPSA's applied research and engineering abilities, and Move Robotic's capabilities to commercialize and deploy the technology. Together, the organizations will explore locally adapted mobility applications across campuses, tourism destinations and first- and last-mile transportation services while evaluating vehicle performance against Malaysian operating, weather and safety requirements.

The partnerships are designed to establish a pathway from testing and applied research to future utilizations while supporting Malaysia's ambition to become a leading Southeast Asian hub for smart mobility innovation.

Engineering, Safety and Workforce Development

PIX Moving also highlighted its collaboration with NIT Institute, which co-exhibited alongside the company at the Paris Motor Show.

PIX Moving's autonomous mobility platform will be paired with NIT Institute's authority in automotive software, embedded systems, functional safety, cybersecurity and AI-assisted engineering; the organizations are creating a foundation for future cooperation focused on safety-oriented engineering practices, specialist workforce development and the technical capabilities required for responsible autonomous mobility implementations.

Expanding the City Robotics Ecosystem

Together, the six collaborations reflect PIX Moving's broader strategy for international expansion: a modular City Robotics platform supported by local ecosystems that understand how cities operate. Rather than simply deploying autonomous vehicles into additional markets, PIX Moving is working with regional partners to create practical services tailored to the needs of residents, businesses and public institutions.

This approach expands the role of autonomous mobility beyond the traditional robotaxi model, enabling a wider range of Physical AI-powered urban services across transportation, logistics, retail and public environments.

About PIX Moving

Founded in 2017, PIX Moving is a City Robotics company powered by Physical AI. The company develops modular autonomous vehicle platforms and city robots, including RoboBus, RoboShop and Beastie, designed for passenger mobility, logistics, retail and other urban services. By combining AI-driven systems, modular vehicle architecture and scalable manufacturing, PIX Moving works with partners worldwide to develop autonomous services adapted to local markets.

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Kelsey Eroh

PRforPixMoving@bospar.com