Andela is Named a Select Tier Services Partner in the Claude Partner Network

Andela helps enterprises scale Claude adoption, build AI fluency across teams, and deploy AI-powered applications and workflows

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andela, an AI adoption and delivery partner for global enterprises, today announced it has been named a Select Services Partner in the Claude Partner Network. Select status is based on certified individuals, customer deployments of Claude in production and public customer stories.

Enterprises are investing in AI, but uneven adoption, gaps in proficiency, and fragmented systems can leave pilots disconnected from everyday workflows. The partnership builds on Andela's work helping enterprises combine Claude with the capabilities, workflows, and AI-powered systems needed to turn usage into measurable business impact.

"The companies that get AI right will be the ones that invest as much in their people and ways of working as they do in the technology itself," said Carrol Chang, CEO of Andela. "Real transformation requires more than adopting new tools. It means building the skills, workflows, and operating models to put AI to work at scale. As a Claude Select Services Partner, we help enterprises make that shift and translate AI investment into measurable business value."

As a Select Services Partner, Andela helps enterprises adopt and deploy Claude at scale. This includes secure enterprise rollout and governance; assessment-led, applied learning that builds Claude Code proficiency among engineers; Claude Cowork enablement that helps business teams put AI to work in everyday workflows; and the design and deployment of custom applications and AI agents built with Claude.

Andela has helped customers apply Claude across software development and business operations, with results including:

Nexford University reported saving 2,000 hours of analyst time by using Claude to build a structured classification system compared with building it manually. Andela engineers helped build and scale Nex-OS, its Claude-powered platform for curriculum, assessment, and university operations.

reported saving 2,000 hours of analyst time by using Claude to build a structured classification system compared with building it manually. Andela engineers helped build and scale Nex-OS, its Claude-powered platform for curriculum, assessment, and university operations. Location Live reported approximately 70% more frequent releases and 40% shorter release cycles. Andela engineers helped integrate Claude into a connected workflow spanning product planning, design, engineering, review, and analytics.

reported approximately 70% more frequent releases and 40% shorter release cycles. Andela engineers helped integrate Claude into a connected workflow spanning product planning, design, engineering, review, and analytics. Whistic reported a 10x improvement in productivity per engineer, based on its own before-and-after assessment - from one week to half a day. Embedded Andela engineers work alongside Whistic's team, using Claude across product development and engineering.

reported a 10x improvement in productivity per engineer, based on its own before-and-after assessment - from one week to half a day. Embedded Andela engineers work alongside Whistic's team, using Claude across product development and engineering. Althea reported approximately 2x team velocity, measured in retroactively estimated points of build scope. Andela engineers support its Claude Code workflows across development, review, testing, and technical decision-making.

For Andela customer Nexford University, the impact goes beyond productivity gains to how the institution operates. "We're not bolting AI onto a university. We've built it into how Nexford operates - using Claude to analyze what employers are hiring for every week, keep our curriculum current, and give our teams better evidence while people remain in control." - Fadl Al Tarzi, CEO, Nexford University

About Andela

Andela is an AI adoption and delivery partner for global enterprises, helping organizations realize measurable value from their AI investments. To accelerate adoption, Andela assesses teams' agentic engineering proficiency and develops the skills, judgment, and practices engineers need to work effectively with AI. To deliver AI in production, the company designs, builds, and deploys enterprise-ready AI systems, along with the technology and data foundations required to scale them securely and cost-effectively. Andela is trusted by CIOs and CTOs at global enterprises, including Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, American Express, Spotify, and GitHub. For more information, visit https://www.andela.com/partners/anthropic

Media Contact:

press@andela.com

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