Cisco Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Hybrid Enterprise Communications Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition

The company is recognized for its flexible hybrid communications architecture, advanced AI capabilities, and commitment to delivering secure, reliable, and future-ready enterprise communications.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Hybrid Enterprise Communications Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition for its outstanding achievements in competitive strategy, technology innovation, and customer experience. The recognition highlights Cisco's leadership in delivering enterprise communications solutions that combine hybrid flexibility, AI innovation, and investment protection to meet the evolving needs of organizations worldwide.

Central to this recognition is Cisco Cloud Intelligence for UCM, which extends Cisco Unified Communications Manager (UCM) with cloud-based capabilities. UCM is the market-leading on-premises calling platform, supporting more than 30 million users worldwide. Building on this foundation, Cloud Intelligence for UCM enables organizations to introduce AI-powered calling features, enhance employee and customer experiences, simplify administration and troubleshooting, and streamline lifecycle management.

Organizations can adopt these capabilities while retaining their existing UCM infrastructure, without requiring migration to the cloud. Cloud Intelligence for UCM also connects with Cisco's broader portfolio of collaboration, networking, security, devices, and workplace technologies, enabling organizations to integrate new capabilities as their business requirements evolve.

"Cisco's Cloud Intelligence architecture stands out for its combination of flexibility and integration. Few providers support an equivalently wide range of calling architectures while maintaining a unified innovation layer across environments," states Elka Popova, Vice President of Connected Work at Frost & Sullivan.

Through Cloud Intelligence for UCM, organizations can preserve existing UCM investments, including dial plans, endpoints, workflows, and integrations, while gaining access to cloud-based innovations such as the full Webex Calling feature set, cloud PSTN, advanced queueing, and mobile-native experiences. The platform also extends Cisco's latest AI innovations to UCM, enabling customers to benefit from capabilities such as AI Assistant for Webex Calling and AI-powered customer engagement enhancements like AI Receptionist without requiring a full migration to the cloud.

A key differentiator is Cisco's Cloud Intelligence administration experience, including Collaboration Control Hub and AI Canvas, which brings unified visibility, analytics, alerts, and cross-domain troubleshooting to Webex Calling and UCM environments. This approach simplifies administration and enables organizations to adopt cloud capabilities incrementally, without creating operational silos or disrupting existing workflows.

Cisco's commitment to customer experience strengthens its position in the market. By providing flexible purchasing options, partner-driven delivery models, and phased cloud migration pathways, the company enables customers to adopt new capabilities at their own pace. Its longstanding reputation for reliability, security, and innovation reinforces customer confidence, while continued investment in AI, mobility, and global cloud infrastructure supports long-term value and technology continuity.

"We are honored to receive the 2026 Global Hybrid Enterprise Communications Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition from Frost & Sullivan. Cisco is committed to the long-term future of UCM and the customers who rely on it. With Cloud Intelligence for UCM, we're bringing AI-powered innovation to existing deployments, enabling new user, customer, and administrator experiences while preserving the on-premises calling our customers depend on. This flexible, hybrid approach reflects our continued investment in UCM and our commitment to helping customers modernize on their own terms," said Amey Parandekar, VP Product Management at Cisco.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Camila Tinajero

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About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry-leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

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