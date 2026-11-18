Frost & Sullivan Reinvents Growth Pipeline Management with AI-Native MetaBrain
PR Newswire
SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2026
Transforming six decades of growth expertise into continuous enterprise decision intelligence - developed from Singapore for the world.
SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, a global leader in growth advisory and industry intelligence, announced an initiative to transform its proprietary Growth Pipeline Management (GPM) into an AI-native enterprise decision intelligence solution, powered by MetaBrain.
For decades, GPM has helped Fortune 500 companies and other global enterprises pursue growth across megatrends, innovation, technology, market expansion, competitive strategy and mergers and acquisitions. Now, Frost & Sullivan is taking GPM beyond periodic advisory - toward continuous, intelligent decision-making.
MetaBrain will bring together industry intelligence, enterprise context, AI reasoning, live scenario simulation and expert reinforcement. The ambition: help leaders move from data to decisions, stress-test strategic choices and adapt as markets change.
Singapore: Global Centre of Excellence
With support from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and in collaboration with SAP, Frost & Sullivan is advancing Singapore as a global Centre of Excellence for AI-native GPM. The initiative will combine proprietary growth frameworks and global advisory expertise with MetaBrain's Thinking Layer, while exploring connections between strategic intelligence, enterprise data and business processes through SAP technologies.
Drawing on engagements across Asia in automotive, smart cities, industrial transformation and sustainability, the programme aims to develop continuously leverageable decision engines that can scale across sectors and geographies.
Leadership Perspectives
Krishna Srinivasan, Global Managing Partner & Executive Board Member| Chief Architect, GPM
"For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped enterprises discover their next growth opportunities. AI now gives us the opportunity to reinvent how growth is managed. By combining our pioneering GPM framework with intelligent technology and human expertise, we are moving from advising on growth to enabling enterprises to navigate it continuously. This is the next chapter of our innovation journey."
Subhranshu Sekhar Das | Chief Architect, MetaBrain
"The future of enterprise AI is not about generating more data. It is about transforming data into intelligent decisions. MetaBrain connects enterprise context, AI reasoning, structured growth processes and human judgment - turning information into strategic choices that leaders can test, refine and act upon. Human reinforcement is essential: AI brings speed and scale, while advisors bring experience, context and accountability. Together, they make growth intelligence a living enterprise capability."
An Invitation to Experience the Platform
Frost & Sullivan invites Fortune 500 companies, global enterprises and technology partners to join its Singapore-led journey to experience the power of the platform and support shaping and testing of AI-native growth decision engines against real business challenges, from competitive disruption and market entry to technology investments, M&A and sustainability.
About Frost & Sullivan
YOUR TRANSFORMATIONAL GROWTH JOURNEY STARTS HERE
Frost & Sullivan's Growth Pipeline Management, transformational strategies and best-practice models drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities.
Is your company prepared to survive and thrive through the coming transformation? Join the journey
www.frost.com
About MetaBrain
MetaBrain is an AI-native enterprise Thinking Layer combining growth decision frameworks, industry intelligence, AI reasoning, scenario simulation and advisor reinforcement to support continuous corporate decision-making. https://metafrost.ai/
Media Contact
For more information:
Kristina Menzefricke
Global Head, Marketing Communications
Frost & Sullivan
Kristina.Menzefricke@frost.com
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