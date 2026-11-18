NSP & Company's 2025 Change Momentum Study reveals a critical gap between implementation progress and the organizational conditions needed to realize lasting transformation value.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / NSP & Company today released The Hidden Variable in Transformation Value Realization: 2025 Change Momentum Study, which found that 47% of assessed transformation initiatives had not yet built the momentum conditions associated with realizing intended value.

Of the 150 initiatives examined, 11% were classified in Inertia, 36% in Acceleration, 33% in Momentum, and 20% in High Velocity.

The findings expose a critical blind spot in enterprise transformation: traditional performance measures can show implementation progress without revealing whether the organization is developing the momentum needed to realize value.

The stakes are growing as organizations accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and enterprise modernization. According to Gartner, Inc., worldwide AI spending is forecast to reach approximately $2.7 trillion in 2026, raising an increasingly consequential question for enterprise leaders: Are organizations developing the capacity to turn accelerating investments into sustained value?

"AI is accelerating what organizations can change, but not necessarily what they can absorb," said Niki St. Pierre, Founder and CEO of NSP & Company, creator of the Change Momentum Index, and lead author of the study. "The leadership challenge is no longer simply how quickly we can implement. It's whether we're building the momentum required to realize what we invested in."

The research identifies three key findings:

1. The Momentum Gap (47%)

Nearly half of assessed initiatives were classified in Inertia or Acceleration, indicating that the organizational conditions associated with momentum had not yet fully developed. For executives, the finding raises an important question: Are initiatives progressing toward delivery without the organizational readiness and commitment needed to make the change last?

2. The Acceleration Trap (36%)

The largest group of initiatives was in Acceleration. Implementation activity was underway and progress was visible, yet the conditions required for momentum to take hold remained underdeveloped. For sponsors relying primarily on traditional delivery measures, that risk can remain difficult to detect.

3. The Discipline Advantage (20%)

Only one in five initiatives was classified in High Velocity, demonstrating particularly strong conditions in leadership alignment, communication, measurement discipline, and sustainability. Even at this level, stakeholder buy-in remained a relative vulnerability, underscoring the importance of actively managing commitment throughout transformation.

Why Sponsors Miss It

The study highlights a fundamental distinction in transformation management: the teams responsible for delivering a solution are not necessarily the teams responsible for realizing its value.

The project team delivers the solution. The organization realizes the value.

While executive oversight naturally focuses on implementation progress, value realization depends on whether the broader organization has developed the capacity and commitment to put new capabilities to work.

A transformation can be delivered on schedule without the corresponding changes in how the enterprise operates, makes decisions, and creates value.

"Most executive reviews focus on whether the transformation is on track," said St. Pierre. "But a project can be on track while the organization is not moving with it. That's the gap leaders need to see."

A New Imperative for Executive Sponsors

For executive sponsors, the opportunity is to manage the momentum behind enterprise transformation alongside traditional program performance.

Just as executives use customer signals to understand customer experience, they need signals to understand whether transformation itself is gaining traction. Traditional dashboards show whether implementation is progressing, but may not reveal whether the organization is developing the conditions to absorb, adopt, and sustain the change.

For example, an initiative may appear healthy through traditional delivery measures while momentum is quietly deteriorating beneath the surface. Without visibility into these dynamics, sponsors may not recognize emerging risks until the opportunity to intervene has narrowed and value realization is already at risk.

NSP describes this management discipline as managing Change Momentum: making organizational traction visible and actionable alongside the financial, operational, and delivery measures executives already use.

To support this discipline, NSP & Company developed the Change Momentum Index (CMI). The framework makes Change Momentum visible and helps executives identify where leadership attention may be needed to strengthen the conditions for realizing intended value.

Designed to complement existing governance structures, PMOs, executive reporting, and delivery teams, CMI provides sponsors with an earlier view of emerging organizational risks and opportunities.

These insights give leaders a stronger basis for decisions about governance, investment priorities, organizational capacity, and execution, while there is still time to strengthen momentum and improve the likelihood of realizing intended value.

From Research to Practice

In September 2026, Broadridge Financial Solutions shared its transformation story in CPOstrategy's cover feature, Broadridge: The Intelligence Advantage, featuring Frederic Khalil, Chief Procurement & Real Estate Officer at Broadridge. The feature highlighted its work with NSP & Company as a strategic change management partner.

As Broadridge reimagined procurement, the Change Momentum Index helped leaders build visibility into transformation momentum and focus leadership attention where it could have the greatest impact.

"NSP helped us see where the transformation was gaining or losing momentum and translate those insights into action," Frederic Khalil said in the issue.

The work reflects a management principle central to NSP's approach: Manage momentum, not just milestones.

Five Executive Priorities to Close the Momentum Gap

Drawing on the study, Niki St. Pierre identifies five priorities for executive sponsors and senior leadership teams:

Know your Momentum Zone. Establish where each major initiative stands-and what is accelerating or constraining its progress toward momentum. Make momentum an executive governance signal. Evaluate organizational momentum alongside financial, operational, and delivery performance to inform leadership decisions. Manage the enterprise's capacity to absorb change. Sequence transformation investments and calibrate implementation pace to what the organization can realistically absorb and sustain. Intervene where momentum is constrained. Use CMI insights to direct executive attention, resources, and decisions toward the conditions holding transformation back. Manage momentum through value realization. Extend executive accountability beyond deployment to sustained adoption and measurable business value.

"The greatest risk in transformation is not failed execution. It is believing momentum exists when it does not," said Niki St. Pierre.

About the 2025 Change Momentum Study

The Hidden Variable in Transformation Value Realization examines 150 assessments of transformation initiatives, one per organization, conducted during 2024-2025. Participating organizations ranged from mid-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies across technology, media and telecommunications, financial services, industrials, healthcare, consumer markets, real estate, and the public sector.

Each initiative was assessed using NSP & Company's proprietary Change Momentum Index (CMI) and classified within one of four Change Momentum Zones: Inertia, Acceleration, Momentum, or High Velocity.

The study reflects point-in-time assessments of organizational conditions associated with transformation momentum. The sample was not randomized, and the findings should not be interpreted as independently verified financial outcomes or transformation success rates.

Read the 2025 Change Momentum Study: nspandco.com/change-momentum-study

About NSP & Company

NSP & Company is The Change Momentum Company. The firm helps enterprise leaders realize the intended value of transformation. Through its proprietary Change Momentum Index (CMI) and senior-led advisory, NSP makes the conditions shaping transformation success visible and helps leaders act on them, working alongside existing program teams, PMOs, and delivery partners.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, NSP serves Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and growth-oriented organizations.

Learn more at www.nspandco.com.

About Niki St. Pierre

Niki St. Pierre is Founder and CEO of NSP & Company, creator of the Change Momentum Index, lead author of the 2025 Change Momentum Study, and author of the forthcoming book Steady: Why Sustainable Momentum - Not Speed - Is the Leadership Edge of the AI Era. A strategic advisor with nearly three decades of enterprise transformation experience, she was named a 2026 Women Leaders in Consulting honoree by Consulting Magazine.

Source Attribution and Trademarks

Third-party research source: Gartner, Inc., "Gartner Forecasts AI Infrastructure Spending to Represent 59% of Total Global AI Spending in 2027," November 12, 2026. The worldwide AI spending forecast cited above is Gartner research, independent of NSP & Company's 2025 Change Momentum Study.

Change Momentum Index and CMI are registered trademarks of NSP & Company. Change Momentum, Change Momentum Zones, and Acceleration Trap are trademarks of NSP & Company.

Media Interviews and Inquiries

Niki St. Pierre is available for media interviews to discuss the study's findings, the hidden risks in AI-era transformation, and why managing organizational momentum is becoming an executive priority.

For interviews, research findings, expert commentary, or speaking inquiries, contact:

NSP & Company

media@nspandco.com

SOURCE: NSP & Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nearly-half-of-transformation-initiatives-face-a-momentum-gap-th-1251448