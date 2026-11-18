Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Mito Red Light, an innovator in at-home red light therapy, today announced the launch of 10 skincare and wellness products on Ulta.com and the Ulta Beauty app through Ulta Beauty Marketplace. The launch builds on the company's existing online retail presence on Nordstrom.com and Amazon.

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Key Takeaways:

Mito Red Light launches 10 skincare and wellness products on Ulta.com and the Ulta Beauty app through Ulta Beauty Marketplace.

The assortment includes the FDA-cleared MitoGLOW LED Therapy Mask and MitoAURA 3-Step Skincare System, six red light therapy panel options, and portable and wearable devices like the MitoPRO Mobile and MitoQUAD belt.

The launch builds on Mito Red Light's existing online retail presence on Nordstrom.com and Amazon and brings its technology to more shoppers.

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About Mito Red Light

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Mito Red Light is a leading developer of at-home red and near-infrared light therapy devices for skincare, wellness, recovery and performance. Its lineup includes full-body LED panels, portable and wearable devices, the FDA-cleared MitoGLOW LED Therapy Mask, complementary skincare products and light therapy devices designed for pets.

Source: Newsworthy.ai

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