Initial geological sampling follows newly identified target areas announced on November 5 2026

Las Vegas, Nevada and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV: FAIR) (OTCQB: FCHDF) (FSE: Y4Y) (the "Company" or "Fairchild") is pleased to announce the commencement of field operations focused on newly identified exploration target areas at its Golden Arrow gold-silver project in Nevada.

Following the Company's November 5, 2026 news release outlining the results and interpretation of TerraEye's satellite spectral survey, a team of geologists conducted an initial geological sampling campaign at Golden Arrow last week. A total of 60 outcrop and subcrop samples were collected in and around the target areas highlighted in the November 5, 2026 news release and have been submitted for rush processing and gold-silver photon assays of 250- to 500-gram powdered rock samples. The samples will subsequently be analyzed for 48 pathfinder elements using four-acid digestion and trace-element analysis by the accredited laboratory. Hand specimens collected during the campaign will also be tested for clay mineralogy using short-wave infrared ("SWIR") techniques. Investors can refer to the target map in the November 5, 2026 news release.

Richard R. Redfern, M.S., C.P.G., the Company's Qualified Person, participated in the field campaign. The team conducted reconnaissance across more than 25 gold-silver target areas covering 20 square kilometres. The team identified new targeting concepts for the known Golden Arrow target areas, as well as possible extensions to known gold-silver mineralized zones that Fairchild intends to explore. Several significant new target areas were delineated. Fairchild believes further exploration of these target areas offers potential to expand the known gold-silver resource at Golden Arrow.

Highlights

Fieldwork has begun following the identification of new exploration targets through satellite spectral analysis and geological interpretation of alteration, mineralization, and historical mine and prospect workings.

A total of 60 outcrop and subcrop samples were collected during the initial campaign for assaying and SWIR analysis.

The samples have been submitted for rush processing; analytical results are pending.

An updated map showing sample locations will be provided in the next news release once rush assay results are received.

From satellite targets to field investigation

The initial campaign represents the first field follow-up to the exploration targets described in the November 5 announcement. It provided an opportunity to compare geological observations on the ground with alteration patterns identified through remote sensing and to collect samples for gold and silver analysis.

The earlier announcement presented a preliminary interpretation that several target areas could form part of a larger, structurally controlled hydrothermal system. The team will use field observations and analytical results to evaluate this interpretation and guide further exploration.

"We have moved promptly from identifying new targets to investigating them on the ground," said Nikolas Perrault, CFA, Executive Chairman of Fairchild Gold Corp. "This initial campaign is an important step in testing Golden Arrow's broader exploration potential. The laboratory results, together with the geological observations collected by our team, will help us assess these target areas and extensions and determine the most appropriate Phase 2 follow-up work."

Initial geological observations

Golden Arrow sits on the north-central boundary of the Walker Lane epithermal gold-silver belt in west-central Nevada, southeast of the Rawhide and Paradise Peak gold-silver mines. It is at the structural intersection of major northwest- and northeast-trending, deep-tap fault zones. Several volcanic centers are on the property and several of these are associated with epithermal Au-Ag mineralization at the surface. These targets were studied and sampled by the Fairchild field team. Numerous mine workings are present, and some of them have shown significant higher grades of gold-silver mineralization by historic sampling work, as described in the Golden Arrow technical reports. The bodies of higher-grade Au-Ag mineralization likely were below surface volcano caprocks that were subsequently eroded off. Certain of these bodies of Au-Ag mineralization were mined during historic mining efforts in the district.

Sampling and laboratory work

The Fairchild sampling campaign focused on outcrop and subcrop in and around the target areas highlighted in the November 5, 2026 news release, not on the Gold Coin volcano cap with the known Au-Ag resource, nor on the subsurface Hidden Hill gold system that occurs a few 10s of metres below the surface. Strong argillic and local advanced argillic and alunite alteration were found in the target areas studied. Many of the areas that were mined historically contained zones of strong limonite-jarosite mineralization along the higher-angle feeder structures, and several local zones of silicification and quartz veining. Local unoxidized silver oxide-sulfide and sulfosalt mineralization was seen. Several areas were found that had strong, thick, never-drilled zones of quartz veining to tens of metres in width, and these were sampled by the team. Mr. Redfern was the Qualified Person in charge of the sampling effort, and he securely held all the samples and delivered them in person to the MSALABS laboratory in Elko, Nevada, for rush processing and Au-Ag photon assays. MSA inserts standards and blanks into the assay samples submitted to them. Analytical results are pending.

Qualified Person

Richard R. Redfern, M.S., C.P.G. No. 10717, an independent consulting geologist to Fairchild and a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Redfern participated in the field campaign and supervised the sampling program described herein, including the collection, security and delivery of the samples to MSALABS in Elko, Nevada.

About Fairchild Gold

Fairchild Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of three complementary gold-silver-copper assets: Nevada Titan, Golden Arrow and Carlin Queen.

Nevada Titan is Fairchild's flagship high-impact Porphyry Copper-Gold exploration project in the historic Goodsprings Mining District of southern Nevada.

Golden Arrow provides Fairchild with an established open-pit gold-silver resource within the prolific Walker Lane mineral belt, while Carlin Queen provides additional gold-silver exploration exposure adjacent to the Hollister Au-Ag mine of Helcal Mining Company.

Fairchild's strategy is to build a significant Nevada-focused exploration and development platform combining established resources with opportunities for major new discoveries. For further information, visit www.fairchildgold.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward- looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the timing and results of the pending gold-silver assays and SWIR analysis; the Company's interpretation of the newly identified exploration target areas and possible extensions to known gold-silver mineralized zones at the Golden Arrow project; the potential for the identified target areas to form part of a broader structurally controlled hydrothermal system; the potential to identify or delineate additional gold-silver mineralization and expand the known mineral resources at Golden Arrow; the nature, scope and timing of Phase 2 and other follow-up exploration work; and the Company's future exploration and development plans for the Golden Arrow project. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative forms thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that assay and SWIR results may not confirm the Company's preliminary field observations or geological interpretations; the risk that identified target areas, alteration zones and mineralized structures may not be mineralized, continuous or form part of a larger mineralized system; the risk that further exploration may not identify or delineate additional mineralization or result in an expansion of the existing mineral resources at Golden Arrow; exploration and development risks; uncertainty regarding the interpretation of geological, geochemical and geophysical data; commodity price fluctuations; the availability of financing; permitting and regulatory risks; and other risks associated with mineral exploration and development. There can be no assurance that the pending analytical results will confirm the Company's preliminary field observations or geological interpretations, that the identified target areas or possible extensions will be confirmed as mineralized, that further exploration will result in the discovery or delineation of additional mineral resources, or that the existing mineral resources at Golden Arrow will be expanded. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website, https://fairchildgold.com/. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324624