Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - China is hosting the APEC summit for the third time, having previously hosted it in Shanghai and Beijing.





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Over the past decades, China has become a global hub for innovation-from advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure to biotechnology, artificial intelligence and green technology. A new generation of innovators, startups and research institutions is driving this transformation, turning ideas into real-world solutions at unprecedented speed.

The 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Week is currently underway in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, with the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting scheduled for November 18-19 under the theme "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together."

Ahead of the summit, People's Daily released the APEC "China Year" promotional video Why China, answering a defining question of our era: why China is spearheading global technological development. The video's core answer is "new quality productive forces."

As Xue Lan, dean of Schwarzman College and dean of the Institute for AI International Governance at Tsinghua University, noted, "At this stage of development, China needs to pursue high-quality development, which in turn requires new quality productive forces," adding that this also responds to the demands of global development.

The video covers a wide spectrum of fields-including intelligent robotics, next-generation communication networks, homegrown large language models, semiconductors, quantum communication, new energy vehicles and satellite internet-presenting a comprehensive picture of China's deep push into fundamental research and large-scale industrial applications.

Zhang Peng, CEO of Z.AI, said that at the algorithm level, the company did not simply rely on open-source models released by the West-even from the initial research stage-and instead built its algorithm entirely on its own from scratch, line by line of code and step by step.

Meanwhile, the video also highlights the inherently open nature of China's sci-tech innovation. Large-model enterprises embrace the open-source ecosystem, while robotics firms open up their hardware and underlying motion-control technologies. Through examples such as a Chinese company helping an elderly patient in Thailand access remote medical care via satellite internet, the video showcases China's commitment to open, inclusive technological breakthroughs that benefit countries and communities worldwide.

Hashtag: APEC

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