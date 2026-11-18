Little legs, big holiday adventures: Bluey and Citymapper make family journeys easier and more playful

Bluey and Citymapper are helping families navigate holiday travel across 40+ cities in the US, Australia and UK.

and Citymapper are helping families navigate holiday travel across 40+ cities in the US, Australia and UK. Bluey's "For Kids" route option within the Citymapper app prioritises shorter walking times, step-free access and pram-friendly stations.

"For Kids" route option within the Citymapper app prioritises shorter walking times, step-free access and pram-friendly stations. The limited-time collaboration features custom Bluey navigation icons, including the brand-new Bluey balloon from the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, plus Bluey video clips and access to Bluey games and activities, via Bluey.tv, designed to keep little ones entertained while on the move.

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LONDON, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families prepare for one of the busiest travel periods of the year, Bluey and transport app Citymapper are helping make holiday journeys easier and more playful across more than 40 cities in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The limited-time collaboration also introduces a special navigation icon inspired by Bluey's new Christmas-themed balloon*, available exclusively on Thanksgiving Day as the balloon makes its debut in the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, giving families and fans a chance to bring a little parade magic to their journey wherever they are.

Throughout Parade week, Bluey.tv and Bluey's social platforms will bring fans closer to the celebration with exclusive behind-the-scenes content and special moments from the festivities, to help extend the experience for families watching from home in Australia and around the globe.

Whether travelling across town to celebrate Thanksgiving with loved ones, heading to Christmas events or navigating longer holiday journeys, families can access Bluey's "For Kids" route option within Citymapper, featuring child-friendly routes tailored to little legs. Designed with family travel in mind, the feature helps make getting from A to B a little easier by prioritising shorter walking times, step-free access and pram-friendly stations, helping take some of the stress out of travelling with young children during busy holiday periods.

Travellers can also personalise their trips with custom Bluey navigation icons, discover Bluey video clips integrated into journey planning and access Bluey games and activities, via Bluey.tv, designed keep little ones entertained while on the move.

The collaboration forms part of BBC Studios' Play The Bluey Way campaign, which encourages families to embrace more play, connection and fun in everyday life. As families travel to spend time together over Thanksgiving and throughout the holiday season, the partnership shows how even the journey itself can become an opportunity for play.

Inspired by the role that play has always held at the heart of Bluey, the Play The Bluey Way campaign spans real-world activations, digital experiences, creator partnerships, social content and collaborations designed to show that play can be simple, achievable and accessible wherever families are. Most recently, this includes a brand-new interactive experience on Bluey.tv/theblueyway, families can discover how they "Play The Bluey Way" through a bespoke quiz. Fans can download and share their results with friends and family, while uncovering inspiration from the many games and play moments enjoyed by Bluey and her family.

HOW TO USE THE BLUEY "FOR KIDS" FEATURE

Available now in the Citymapper app in participating cities:

Plan a journey as normal Select the Bluey "For kids" option alongside standard route choices Follow the route via step-free and accessible options Arrive at your destination

Notes to editors

* Featuring Bluey wearing her festive Christmas crown, the new balloon celebrates one of the series' family holiday moments from the episode "Christmas Swim", with a unique pose designed by Ludo Studio and brought to life by Macy's Parade Studio's team of artists.

In Australia, the show is broadcast on ABC. The series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios and Disney Branded Television. In the UK, the series is also available on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

About Bluey

Bluey follows a loveable, inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad and little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun. Celebrated for its humour, warmth and relatable portrayal of everyday family life, Bluey has earned a devoted global audience through stories grounded in play, emotional truth and authentic moments that resonate across generations. A true phenomenon, Bluey is one of the most loved and watched family entertainment brands, captivating adults and children alike.

Bluey is the creation of writer and director Joe Brumm and is produced by multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio. Commissioned by BBC Studios Kids & Family and ABC Children's, BBC Studios brings Bluey to audiences internationally through distribution and licensing. The first-ever feature film, The Bluey Movie, lands in cinemas on 6 August 2027. Written and directed by Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio in collaboration with BBC Studios, the CG-animated feature marks the big screen debut for Bluey and her family. BBC Studios is financing and licensing the picture with theatrical distribution through Walt Disney Studios.

Bluey | Website |YouTube Facebook | Instagram | TikTok |

About Ludo Studio

Ludo Studio is a BAFTA, multi-Emmy, Logie and Peabody award-winning Australian studio and one of TIME's Most Influential Companies of 2024, that creates and produces original scripted drama, animation and digital stories that are authored by incredible local talent, distributed globally and loved by audiences everywhere. ludostudio.com.au

About BBC Studios Brands & Licensing

The BBC Studios Brands & Licensing division is the driving force in extending BBC Studios IP through innovative brand extensions, fostering deep fan engagement worldwide. Partnering our iconic brands - including Doctor Who and Bluey - with the world's biggest brands, promoters, and publishers, ignites the imagination of fans and creates memorable brand-fame moments. Our diverse portfolio spans consumer products, live entertainment, gaming, and publishing, while BBC Studios Digital drives over 1 billion views per month, offering advertising and branded content opportunities. Supported by award-winning teams, we focus on finding visionary opportunities to enhance global brand impact and digital growth.

BBC Studios | Website | Press Office | X | LinkedIn | Instagram

About Citymapper

Citymapper is the world's premier urban navigation and journey-planning app, empowering users across 400+ major cities globally to navigate their transit networks with ease. Using powerful, AI-driven routing algorithms and real-time data, Citymapper provides intuitive, multi-modal travel options-seamlessly combining public transit, walking, cycling, micromobility, and ride-hailing. By helping riders make smarter, faster decisions on the go, Citymapper offers a highly engaged, hyper-local platform for brands to connect with urban audiences exactly when they are making daily lifestyle and purchasing decisions. Citymapper is a subsidiary of Via, the global leader in modern technology solutions for the transit industry.

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