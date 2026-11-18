Granted U.S. water harvesting patents, patent-pending FrostPulse cooling technology, first Northeast delivery and active water-system production mark Healixa's move into commercial execution

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Healixa Inc. (OTCID:EMOR) ("Healixa" or the "Company") today announced that years of intellectual-property development and engineering work are producing tangible product and operating milestones across both of its core technology platforms.

The Company has received U.S. patents covering its Deposition Water Harvesting technology, filed patent applications covering FrostPulse cooling technology, delivered its first FrostPulse-branded cooling device in the Northeast and placed five Eternal Spring water-harvesting units into production.

These milestones follow Healixa's introduction of FrostPulse as a response to the growing water and energy demands of data center cooling. They also demonstrate that Healixa's broader strategy at the intersection of water and energy is advancing beyond technology development and into physical products, field activity and manufacturing.

"For years, the market could only see pieces of what we were building. That changes now," said Bret Hedges, President of Healixa and Chief Executive Officer of Healixa IQ. "We have protected our water technology, filed patent applications around FrostPulse, delivered the first FrostPulse-branded device and moved five Eternal Spring units into production. This is how we intend to build credibility: milestone by milestone, product by product."

U.S. Patent Protection for Eternal Spring

Healixa's granted U.S. patents protect core elements of the Company's Deposition Water Harvesting technology, which forms the foundation of the Eternal Spring platform. Eternal Spring is designed to create fresh water directly from atmospheric moisture for applications where conventional water supplies are scarce, costly or unreliable.

The granted patents strengthen Healixa's intellectual-property foundation as the Company advances production and develops commercial channels for its water technology. Healixa has also filed additional patent applications as it continues to advance the platform.

FrostPulse Patent Applications Filed

Healixa has filed patent applications covering its FrostPulse cooling technology, and those applications are patent pending. FrostPulse is the Company's next-generation primary cooling platform for data centers, medical imaging, industrial processes, telecommunications and commercial infrastructure.

The FrostPulse architecture is designed to respond to rapidly changing thermal demand while reducing dependence on conventional cooling towers and condenser-water infrastructure. Healixa believes this approach can help operators address the growing water and energy burden associated with modern high-density compute and other demanding applications.

First FrostPulse-Branded Device Delivered

Healixa has delivered its first FrostPulse-branded cooling device to a location in the Northeast. The delivery advances FrostPulse from the Company's engineering and development program toward a planned field deployment.

Healixa intends to announce the deployment location, application and additional project details separately.

Five Eternal Spring Units in Production

Five Eternal Spring water-harvesting units are now in production. The systems represent an important step in Healixa's manufacturing buildout and planned commercial rollout for its patented water platform.

Production of the five units will allow Healixa to refine manufacturing procedures, strengthen its supply chain and prepare the Eternal Spring platform for broader distribution and deployment.

"Patents protect the foundation, but delivery and production show what that foundation can become," said Ian Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Healixa. "FrostPulse and Eternal Spring were built to address two of the hardest infrastructure problems in front of us: how we cool the next generation of compute and how we create reliable access to water. Both technologies are now advancing from intellectual-property development and engineering into physical products and field activity."

Healixa expects to provide additional updates regarding the first FrostPulse field deployment, its rebuilt commercial websites, distribution channels, Eternal Spring production progress, and connected monitoring and fleet-management capabilities.

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa Inc. (OTC: EMOR) is a thermal innovation company developing and commercializing technologies for water security and infrastructure cooling. FrostPulse is Healixa's next-generation primary cooling platform for data centers, medical imaging, industrial processes, telecommunications and commercial infrastructure. The Company's Eternal Spring platform applies its patented Deposition Water Harvesting technology to produce fresh water from atmospheric moisture.

For more information, visit www.healixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements concerning commercialization, manufacturing, production, future deployments, distribution, product performance, market opportunities, intellectual property and future company announcements.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to obtain financing, complete manufacturing, manage supply chains, protect its intellectual property, achieve expected product performance, secure customers and distribution partners, and satisfy applicable regulatory and operational requirements. Healixa undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Healixa Inc.

273 Knickerbocker Ave.

Bohemia, NY 11716

(833) 432-5492

investors@healixa.com

www.healixa.com

SOURCE: Healixa Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/healixa-turns-patents-into-products-frostpulsetm-delivered-and-five-et-1253416