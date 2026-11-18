Mantle to List Anthropic ($ANTx) with xStocks and Fluxion After One of History's Largest IPOs

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantle, the open financial network powering borderless access to global capital markets, announced that $ANTx, the tokenized representation of Anthropic, will be available on Mantle of Anthropic's Nasdaq debut on November 19. Issued by xStocks and launched on Fluxion, $ANTx will be the fourth newly public company tokenized on Mantle this year, following SpaceX ($SPCXx), Bending Spoons ($BSPx) and Jersey Mike's ($JMKEx).

Four IPOs Onchain in Under Six Months

Anthropic offered 825 million Class A shares at an indicated range of $70 to $78 per share, implying a valuation of up to approximately $1.4 trillion on a fully diluted basis.

Mantle has listed each major IPO tokenized by xStocks shortly after its public debut. $SPCXx went live on Mantle on June 19, one week after SpaceX's record $85.7 billion IPO on Nasdaq. $BSPx followed on July 7, six days after Bending Spoons listed on Nasdaq. $JMKEx went live in mid-August, following Jersey Mike's debut on the New York Stock Exchange on July 30.

These listings are part of Mantle's broader growth in tokenized assets. More than 1,500 tokenized real-world assets are now live on Mantle according to RWA.xyz, up from 71 at the start of 2026. They include Franklin Templeton's US equity index ETF ($USPXx) and $USDG, issued natively on Mantle by Paxos.

Atomic RFQ Execution and Dual Rewards on Fluxion

Once live on Fluxion, a native DEX on Mantle, $ANTx will trade 24/7 through Atomic RFQ, which executes orders at firm quotes anchored to the underlying security at live market prices, reducing slippage compared to AMM-only execution. Users will also be able to provide liquidity to $ANTx pools on Fluxion's AMM and earn trading fees generated by pool volume.

Eligible $ANTx trading and liquidity provision on Fluxion will earn from two exclusive reward programmes concurrently: xPoints, xStocks' native onchain rewards, and Fluxion Points, distributed proportionally by trading volume and liquidity contribution.

Zero-Knowledge Security Built for Institutional Adoption

Mantle became the first ZK validity rollup with Succinct's SP1 in 2025. Every transaction is proven with zero-knowledge proofs and secured by Ethereum, providing the institutional-grade security required for regulated assets. Anthropic's November 2026 research on provable inference, FlashProve, cites Mantle alongside Starknet as an example of a blockchain network deploying zkSNARKs.

On this foundation, Mantle has onboarded institutional-grade assets including Paxos' $USDG, issued natively under MAS and MiCA oversight, along with Maple's $syrupUSDT, Ethena's $USDe and Ondo's $USDY.

"A company going public used to mean access for some investors in some markets. Tokenization is changing that, and Mantle is built to carry it further," said Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle. "The same infrastructure that institutional issuers trust for their assets now brings the year's most anticipated listings to traders worldwide, around the clock."

Mantle will continue to list tokenized equities as new companies go public, connecting each listing to the same onchain infrastructure and distribution channels.

About Mantle

Mantle is the open financial network powering borderless access to global capital markets, connecting global market participants to institutional-grade capital market assets onchain. Mantle brings the full lifecycle of real-world assets onchain, from issuance and liquidity to distribution and settlement, spanning tokenized equities, treasury yield, private credit, commodities, and money markets. Anchored by one of the largest community-owned treasuries in the industry, Mantle combines credibility, deep liquidity, and institutional-grade infrastructure to support real-world finance onchain.

For more information visit mantle.xyz.

For more social updates, please follow: Mantle Official X & Mantle Community Channel

For media enquiries, please contact: contact@mantle.xyz

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mantle-to-list-anthropic-antx-with-xstocks-and-fluxion-after-one-of-historys-largest-ipos-302943968.html