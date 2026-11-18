NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / At the E1 all-electric raceboat Championship season finale, Team AlUla championed by LeBron James was announced as the overall winners of the 2026 E1 Blue Impact Championship presented by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE.

The Blue Impact Championship recognises the E1 team that has delivered the most robust and impactful sustainability programme throughout the season.

Team AlUla won for their "Powered by Data. Driven by Impact." programme, which was deemed to most holistically align with the strategic pillars of the Blue Impact Championship. Aoki Racing Team owner, music producer and DJ Steve Aoki presented the award alongside Tara King, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Senior Brand Director.

As part of the programme, the team continued its partnership with WATR, a monitoring solutions provider, to deploy real-time water quality monitoring technology at every race. They launched a live public dashboard in December and planted one mangrove propagule for every WATR reading in the season, totalling 3,200 propagules so far in 2026.

In Luanda, Team AlUla partnered with the Kissama Foundation to publish a bilingual edition of "Cori, the Turtle in Danger" to tell the story of Team AlUla. One thousand copies were printed and are expected to reach over 20,000 children in schools and Kissama hubs around Angola.

E1, the world's first all-electric raceboat Championship, celebrates the second edition of its Blue Impact Championship presented by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, part of the series' wider Blue Impact Programme.

The Championship encourages teams to use their platforms to support ocean conservation, engage local communities and develop projects that deliver measurable environmental and social benefits.

Now in its second year, the award event brought together E1 partners, stakeholders and local sustainability experts for an afternoon of sustainability panel discussions, followed by the award ceremony.

The Blue Impact Championship is presented by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, E1's Official Global Gin Partner and race title sponsor for the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE E1 Miami GP 2026.

Through this partnership, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE supports the Championship's wider focus on aquatic ecosystems. Crafted using a unique blend of 10 hand-selected botanicals sourced from certified sustainable suppliers around the world, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is distilled at Laverstoke Mill in Hampshire, England, using its signature 100 per cent Vapour Infusion process to gently extract the botanicals' natural flavours, creating its distinctive, vibrant and versatile taste.

The partnership also brings BOMBAY SAPPHIRE's global Step Into The Blue campaign to life at E1 races across the world, inviting people to immerse themselves in the beautiful blue world of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE against some of nature's most striking backdrops.

"I was impressed by both the calibre of work and the ambition to drive impact from all the teams this year. Protecting water, such a vital resource to people and planet, is something that's very close to our hearts at BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, so it's inspiring to see innovative thinking, new technologies and impactful partnerships being leveraged as part of the Blue Impact Championship to push boundaries and make a real difference. Congratulations to Team AlUla and all the teams whose contributions have made such a significant impact."

- Rodolfo Nervi, Vice President of Corporate Sustainability, Global Safety and Quality for Bacardi

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SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/e1-blue-impact-championship-presented-by-bombay-sapphirer-recognizes-tea-1253428