HUMAN Disrupts BADBOX 3.0, an Ad Fraud Operation Running Inside Cheap Consumer TV Boxes

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026

The largest ad fraud operation ever disclosed by bid volume also rented out its victims' home internet connections without consent

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUMAN Security, Inc., the trust layer for digital customer experiences in the agentic era, today announced that its Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team disrupted BADBOX 3.0, the largest ad fraud operation by bid volume ever publicly disclosed. "At its peak, BADBOX 3.0 generated roughly 40 billion bid requests a day, more than three times the previous record holder, VASTFLUX."

BADBOX 3.0 also ties into IpMoYu, the residential proxy network operated by the threat actors behind the BADBOX family and exposed in the BADBOX 2.0 investigation. Researchers assess PXYEDGE to be IpMoYu's successor, reusing its infrastructure, proxy module lineage, and task servers. Researchers at Nokia independently reached similar conclusions in their published analysis.

"BADBOX 3.0 is the largest ad fraud operation by bid volume ever publicly disclosed, and it ran on cheap TV boxes sitting in people's living rooms," said Gavin Reid, Chief Information SecurityOfficer, HUMAN. "If you bought one, it was compromised before you plugged it in: playing video ads you could never see, and quietly renting out your home internet connection to strangers. Neither the advertisers paying for those ads nor the people who bought the boxes had any idea."

BADBOX 3.0 runs on low-cost, uncertified consumer devices infected with new backdoors that deliver fraud modules, including some that HUMAN researchers recognised from the original BADBOX investigation and BADBOX 2.0. They run Android Open Source Project (AOSP), are built in mainland China, and ship internationally. They are not Android TV OS devices and are not Play Protect certified. Once compromised, they contact command-and-control servers and receive fraud modules from an actively maintained catalog distributed across public repositories and multiple backup locations. Hidden ad modules play video ads in windows device owners cannot see, while bid requests impersonate legitimate connected TV apps to make the traffic appear authentic. The same devices are also enrolled, without their owners' knowledge or consent, in 11 residential proxy networks. HUMAN also observed server-side ad insertion spoofing in some of the same supply paths. In July 2025, Google announced legal action against BADBOX 2.0 botnet operators.

"We appreciate working with HUMAN to disrupt the BADBOX 3.0 operation," said Shailesh Saini, Director of Android Security & Privacy Engineering & Assurance, Google. "Play Protect certified Android devices undergo rigorous security testing to keep users safe and we encourage users to ensure that their device is certified and built with Android TV OS."

Satori researchers linked the BADBOX 3.0 catalog to TXCZ, a Chinese electronics manufacturer, through several independent connections, including command-and-control infrastructure, domains, preinstalled software, device checks, repositories, and a related threat actor. A TXCZ domain provides download routes for payloads and configurations for hidden ads, and one repository distributing ad fraud launchers is hosted under an account name that incorporates TXCZ. Researchers found that the same devices and the same module catalogs, support both the hidden ad fraud and proxyjacking activity. Satori researchers continue to monitor threat actors for further adaptation.

The Human Defense Platform identifies malicious automated behavior on the basis of the behavior itself, regardless of the network path it arrives on. Residential proxy routing does not conceal malicious behavior from HUMAN's detection. Customers partnering with HUMAN for Ad Fraud Defense and Ad Click Defense are protected from the impact of ad fraud attacks associated with BADBOX 3.0. Customers partnering with HUMAN for Sightline Cyberfraud Defense and AgenticTrust are protected from account takeover, fake account creation, and carding attacks routed through residential proxy infrastructure.

Visit Android TV website or follow these steps, and make sure Google Play Protect is turned on.

Read the full technical report here.

About HUMAN

HUMAN Security is the global leader in Agentic Trust, the emerging discipline that informs and governs how humans, bots, and AI agents operate online. For more than a decade, HUMAN has helped enterprises, platforms, and digital ecosystems verify digital interactions and establish trust across the customer journey-from the first ad impression to the final transaction. Powered by one of the world's largest behavioral signal networks, HUMAN analyzes more than a quadrillion digital interactions each year to distinguish legitimate activity from fraud, abuse, and automated manipulation. Learn more at humansecurity.com .

press@humansecurity.com

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