Following last year's participation, Epomaker returns to G-STAR 2026 in Busan, South Korea, this November to showcase its latest keyboards and gaming peripherals to the Korean gaming community.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / G-STAR is one of South Korea's major gaming exhibitions, bringing together gaming companies, industry professionals, media, and gaming enthusiasts. It offers brands a platform to present new products, connect with local gamers, and explore industry developments. For Epomaker, the event is an opportunity to introduce its expanding peripheral lineup to Korean users and engage with the local community.

G-STAR 2026 will take place from November 19 to 22 at BEXCO in Busan, South Korea. Visitors can find Epomaker in BTC Hall 1, Booth B19, where the brand will showcase a selection of its keyboards and gaming peripherals.

Full-Size Keyboards and Korean Layouts for Local Typing Preferences

At G-STAR 2026, Epomaker will showcase models popular with Korean users, including the RT100 Pro, TH108 V2 Pro, QK108, Galaxy100, and G84 Pro. Across its lineup, the brand emphasizes typing acoustics, with pre-lubricated switches and carefully designed internal structures delivering smooth keystrokes and a satisfying, creamy sound.

The Galaxy100 and G84 Pro will both be available in Korean layouts. The Galaxy100 features a 96% layout, a solid aluminum case, gasket mount, and multiple sound-dampening layers, alongside a dedicated numpad and metal rotary knob. The G84 Pro offers a more compact 75% layout, complemented by a TFT display and metal rotary knob. Its silicone keycaps provide a soft, distinctive feel.

TMR Keyboards and the HE Series

Hall Effect and TMR technologies are gaining attention for their precise input detection and responsive performance in gaming. At G-STAR 2026, Epomaker will showcase selected models from its HE and TMR lineup for gamers seeking greater control in fast-paced gameplay. The HE75 V2 TMR and HE65 V2 TMR support both mechanical and magnetic switches, with TMR sensors enabling highly sensitive input detection. Within the HE series, visitors can also explore models including the HE108, G84 HE, HE60 Lite, and HE30.

Keycap Collaborations Inspired by Gaming and Community

Alongside its original designs, Epomaker continues to expand its keycap lineup through community design competitions and collaborations with creators, giving visitors a chance to discover some of these community-driven creations.

Reflecting the connection between keyboards and gaming culture, two gaming-themed keycap sets will also be on display. The EPOMAKER × Human Fall Flat FALLEN Series Keycap Set celebrates the game's 10th anniversary with a design inspired by its playful spirit. The EPOMAKER × TFT Enchanted Wilds Keycap Set is an exclusive collaboration with TFT Korea, inspired by the Enchanted Wilds theme of Set 18. Featuring Hangul legends, it brings the world of TFT to life for Korean players.

Expanding Beyond Keyboards: Mice and Gaming Audio

Epomaker continues to expand its peripheral lineup with gaming mice and headsets. Built with a composite carbon fiber shell, the Carbonis balances lightweight handling with durability. The NEX Lite suits both everyday use and gaming, combining an ergonomic shape and customizable controls with a magnetic receiver dock featuring an integrated display. The GX1 marks Epomaker's entry into gaming headsets, with an open-back design for spacious, natural audio during gameplay.

At G-STAR 2026, Epomaker looks forward to meeting users, connecting with gaming enthusiasts and industry professionals, and gathering feedback from the community.

For more information about Epomaker's participation in G-STAR 2026 and to schedule a press appointment, please contact:

Agnes Du

Marketing Director

agnes@epomaker.com

Epomaker Website

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/more-than-keyboards-epomaker-brings-its-gaming-world-to-g-star-20-1249305