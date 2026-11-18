The platform consolidates public and private investments in a single view and automates the performance tracking, record-keeping and reporting that family office staff typically handle.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Coa Wealth today announced the launch of Coa (coawealth.com), AI-powered software designed to function as a private investment office. The platform brings an investor's public and private holdings into one place and automates the organizing, tracking and reporting work a family office team usually performs.

Family offices typically employ analysts, accountants and operations staff to consolidate statements, track performance and prepare reports across many accounts and legal entities. Coa is built to perform that operational work in software, for high-net-worth individuals, families and the small teams that manage their assets.

Platform capabilities

Consolidated view: Brokerage accounts, private equity, venture investments, real estate, private credit and loans in one view, including holdings held through trusts, LLCs, partnerships and personal accounts.

Brokerage accounts, private equity, venture investments, real estate, private credit and loans in one view, including holdings held through trusts, LLCs, partnerships and personal accounts. Performance tracking: Standard performance measures, including IRR, MOIC, DPI and TVPI, calculated for current and exited investments.

Standard performance measures, including IRR, MOIC, DPI and TVPI, calculated for current and exited investments. Income and capital tracking: Dividends, distributions and capital calls recorded automatically.

Dividends, distributions and capital calls recorded automatically. Entity reporting: Trusts, LLCs and partnerships mapped to a family's actual structure, with a P&L for each entity and consolidated PDF reports.

Trusts, LLCs and partnerships mapped to a family's actual structure, with a P&L for each entity and consolidated PDF reports. AI agents: Agents keep each holding's records current, logging new filings, statements and notices and linking every update to its original source document.

Agents keep each holding's records current, logging new filings, statements and notices and linking every update to its original source document. Ask Coa: An AI assistant that answers plain-language questions about a user's own holdings and reports, such as allocation by asset class or by entity.

An AI assistant that answers plain-language questions about a user's own holdings and reports, such as allocation by asset class or by entity. Shared access: Read-only access for spouses, accountants, attorneys or trustees, limited to the accounts each person needs to see.

Founding story

Coa was founded by Rob Nelson, who previously built and sold an enterprise data and analytics company. After the sale in early 2022, Nelson began managing his own investments full time. He was paying for three separate software subscriptions to track his holdings, none of which gave a complete picture, and he regularly exported data from every account to analyze it with an AI assistant.

"I was paying for three different tools and still exporting spreadsheets just to see where everything stood," said Rob Nelson, founder of Coa Wealth. "I built Coa to keep all of it in one place and up to date automatically. When other investors described the same problem, we decided to build it as a company, with the security and privacy we would expect for our own families."

Nelson co-founded the company with John Wiley and Gavin Lighthall.

Security and privacy

Coa connects to financial accounts on a read-only basis and does not store account login credentials. Data is encrypted at rest and in transit, and users can export or permanently delete their data at any time.

Availability

Coa is available now at coawealth.com. Subscriptions start at $125 per month.

About Coa Wealth

Coa Wealth develops Coa, AI-powered software that functions as a private investment office for individuals, families and family offices. The platform consolidates public and private investments in a single view and automates performance tracking, record-keeping and reporting. The company was founded by Rob Nelson, John Wiley and Gavin Lighthall. More information is available at coawealth.com.

Coa is software for organizing and reporting on investments. It does not provide investment advice or recommendations.

Media contact

Organization: Coa Wealth

Contact Person Name: Rob Nelson

Website: https://coawealth.com/

Email: hello@coawealth.com

Country: United States

SOURCE: Coa Wealth

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/coa-wealth-launches-ai-powered-software-that-functions-as-a-private-in-1253339