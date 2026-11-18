Perovskite solar technology could generate approximately INR 74,000 crore ($7.92 billion) in domestic value addition in India over the next 15 years, creating opportunities for Indian companies to develop proprietary materials, manufacturing processes and intellectual property (IP), according to a new study by the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA) and P3C Technology and Solution. The study, titled "Perovskite Solar: India's Atmanirbharta Opportunity in Next Generation PV," highlights the potential of perovskite technology to reduce import dependence, cut manufacturing costs and foster ...

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