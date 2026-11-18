Appointment Reflects the Critical Role of Service, System Performance and Lifecycle Support in Today's Automated Supply Chains

KNAPP, the reliable technology partner for value chain innovation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Deep Tayal to its U.S. Board of Directors. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to service as a core pillar of its long-term growth and customer success strategy. In addition to joining the Board, Tayal has been named Executive Vice President, Customer Service for KNAPP U.S.

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Deep Tayal, Executive Vice President, Customer Service, KNAPP U.S., and newly appointed member of the KNAPP U.S. Board of Directors.

The appointment comes at a critical time as modern automated supply chains face escalating demands for continuous uptime, rapid scalability and seamless technical execution. By elevating Tayal to the U.S. Board of Directors, KNAPP is directly integrating its post-installation support framework into corporate governance. This structure ensures that lifecycle support, preventative maintenance and long-term asset optimization remain central to the company's executive strategy. Tayal's dual role will focus heavily on bridging the gap between field performance data and corporate engineering initiatives, ensuring that customer feedback directly shapes the next generation of logistics automation.

"Deep has earned the trust of our customers, colleagues and leadership team through his commitment to operational excellence and customer success," said Josef Mentzer, CEO of KNAPP North America. "His appointment reflects the importance of ensuring the customer perspective remains closely connected to executive decision-making as we continue to strengthen our service capabilities."

"Today's supply chains depend on automation performing at consistently high levels, every day," said Tayal. "Our customers are looking for a partner who can help them maximize uptime, optimize performance and plan for the future. To achieve this, customer service can no longer be purely reactive-it must combine predictive analytics, data-driven insights, and preventive lifecycle support to stay ahead of operational issues before they occur. I'm excited to join the Board to ensure this holistic, lifecycle-focused vision remains central to how we innovate and deliver long-term value to our customers."

About KNAPP

KNAPP is one of the worldwide leading technology partners for logistics automation and digital supply chains. The company develops software, robotics and AI solutions for manufacturing, distribution and retail. As a value chain tech partner, KNAPP designs efficient intralogistics solutions for customers in the healthcare, retail, food retail, fashion, wholesale and manufacturing sectors. The KNAPP group has 9,000 employees worldwide and is headquartered in Austria.

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Alex Taylor

Press Relations

KNAPP North America

Tel.: +1 470 962 8657

Email: alex.taylor@knapp.com