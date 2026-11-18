Acquisition adds specialized electrical capabilities and deepens relationships with leading data center contractors across the UK, Ireland, and Europe, strengthening Promera's position across the data center construction and operations lifecycle.

Promera, a leading provider of mission-critical data center services backed by Angeles Equity Partners ("Angeles"), today announced the acquisition of B&G Energy Limited and B&G Energy Ireland Limited (together, "B&G Energy"), an Ireland-based electrical contractor. B&G Energy delivers specialized low-, medium-, and high-voltage (LV, MV and HV) electrical installation services and associated control systems that integrate the generators, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), battery energy storage systems (BESS), electrical switchgear, and other critical electrical infrastructure, in addition to data hall fit-outs and upgrades that data centers depend on for major hyperscale data center construction and operations.

The acquisition expands Promera's technical service capabilities into critical power infrastructure, complementing its established expertise in contamination control, pre-commissioning support, and critical environment services. It also strengthens Promera's relationships with mechanical and electrical contractors and expands its ability to support customers throughout the data center construction and operating lifecycle.

This acquisition follows Promera's September 2026 acquisitions of Formula Facilities Services and Critical Area Cleaning, now Promera UK. Together, these businesses establish a broader European platform spanning critical electrical infrastructure, construction-phase contamination control, and ongoing data center environmental services. B&G Energy supports the installation of critical power infrastructure during construction, while Promera's existing businesses provide contamination control, pre-commissioning support, and specialized environmental services to help maintain critical operating environments.

"B&G Energy expands our capabilities into critical power infrastructure, an essential component of data center construction and operations," said Brian Poplin, Chief Executive Officer of Promera. "Their technical expertise and established relationships with prominent contractors complement our existing services and strengthen our ability to support customers across more stages of the data center lifecycle. This is an important step in building a broader, more comprehensive data center services platform."

B&G Energy co-founders Gavin Quinn and Brian Rafferty will continue to lead the business, reporting to Jim Harding, Promera's Managing Director, International.

"We built B&G Energy by developing strong technical capabilities and trusted customer relationships, successfully delivering some of the data center industry's more complex and demanding projects," said Gavin Quinn, Co-Founder of B&G Energy. "Joining Promera enables us to build on that foundation, broaden our capabilities, strengthen our customer partnerships, and continue delivering the high standards of quality and service our clients expect."

Alston Bird served as legal advisor to Promera, and Alvarez Marsal served as its financial and tax advisor. Tughans LLP served as legal advisor to the sellers, and Benchmark International served as their financial advisor. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Meet the Promera team at DataCentres Ireland, 18 19 November 2026, at Stand S206.

About Promera

Promera is a leading data center services company delivering technical solutions across the full facility lifecycle, from construction and commissioning through continuous operations. The company provides critical power infrastructure integration, contamination control, critical environment maintenance, white space fit-out, and airflow management. Promera serves hyperscale operators, colocation providers, and enterprise clients across North America, Asia, and Europe. With over 45 years of experience and a growing global footprint, Promera is a trusted partner for the world's most demanding digital infrastructure environments. Learn more at www.promerasolutions.com.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a Los Angeles-based specialist private investment firm that partners with niche manufacturing, critical industrial services, and specialty distribution businesses in order to realize their full potential. Angeles' expertise in operational transformation and strategic repositioning drives the firm's investment philosophy. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

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