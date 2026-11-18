Smartling appoints Bharat Mirchandani Chief Product Officer to accelerate AI innovation and global growth

Appointments follow Vitruvian investment as Smartling expands its product and technology leadership to advance its roadmap and help customers reach more markets, faster

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartling, the AI translation platform, today announced the appointment of Bharat Mirchandani as its first Chief Product Officer. Mirchandani will lead product management and design as Smartling continues investing in AI innovation, customer experience, and international growth.

Smartling also promoted Max Sogin to Chief Technology Officer and named Andrew Saxe Vice President of Product, Enterprise. Saxe will focus on customer outcomes, bringing strategic account needs directly into product development and delivery.

These appointments follow Vitruvian Partners' September 2026 majority growth investment in Smartling, which supports continued development of its AI translation platform, agentic localization capabilities, and international expansion.

"The translation industry is being rebuilt around AI, and the companies that win will be the ones that make going global as simple as publishing at home," said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Smartling. "That's the bet we've made with Vitruvian's backing. It's why I wanted a product leader who has scaled products at Amazon, Uber, and Affirm alongside a CTO who knows how to build a platform that helps customers grow. Bharat and Max are the team to turn that bet into reality for our customers."

Mirchandani brings nearly 20 years of experience building and scaling products at Amazon, Uber, Affirm, and Spring Health. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Product Management and Growth Marketing at Spring Health, leading product and growth initiatives that included AI-powered solutions.

"I'm excited to join the Smartling team and build on its deep translation expertise," said Mirchandani. "Whether companies are entering new markets, running marketing campaigns, or supporting customers, language should help them grow. By combining AI translation with agentic capabilities that simplify and automate the work around it, we can help enterprises reach more customers, move faster, and reduce costs while maintaining the quality they depend on."

Advancing AI translation across content and workflows

Smartling will launch and showcase new video, image, and AI workflow capabilities and outline its product roadmap at The State of Translation: AI and the New Rules of Global Growth in London on December 3. The company will demonstrate how customers can use its latest products to translate more content across formats and manage translation within the tools they already use, while sharing its priorities for continued innovation.

Media Translation Studio will bring automatic video transcription, subtitle translation, and review into Smartling's existing workflows. Image Translation will enable teams to translate text in website images, screenshots, e-commerce product images, and social graphics without the original design files, reducing the manual work involved in adapting content for different markets.

Smartling is also bringing translation to the places teams already work. A new AI assistant inside the platform will let customers ask questions and take supported account actions in plain language. Enhancements to Smartling's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server and new connectors will also extend translation across AI tools and enterprise systems.

At the event, Smartling will release its State of Translation report, examining a year of platform data on translation demand, AI and human workflows, and turnaround times.

Smartling serves more than 1,000 global brands and was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Localization Services, Q3 2026.

About Smartling

Smartling helps global enterprises bring more content to more markets, faster. Its LanguageAI platform combines AI translation, workflow automation, and quality assurance with expert language services, so teams can publish with the quality, trust, and oversight enterprise AI translation requires. More than 1,000 global brands rely on Smartling to translate billions of words a year.

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