Actian Recognized for the First Time in the November 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms

Actian's contract-first governance turns written policies into enforcement wherever data is used

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actian, the data and AI division of HCLSoftware, today announced it has been named a Niche Player in the November 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms.¹ Actian is the only vendor to be recognized for the first time in this Magic Quadrant. Vendors were evaluated on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Gartner predicts that "Through 2028, 80% of S&P 1,200 organizations will relaunch a modern D&A governance program, based around a trust model." Gartner defines the D&A governance platforms behind these programs as "an integrated set of technology capabilities that enable organizations to design, manage and enforce data governance policies across business applications and D&A systems. Primarily used by business roles, these platforms focus on policy setting and enforcement for data and derived assets, including for AI models."

"Most teams can write governance policies, but stall when enforcing them wherever people and agents work with the data," said Marc Potter, chief executive officer of Actian. "We believe this recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is an important milestone. In our view, it reflects our commitment to providing always-on governance, so teams have evidence the data is trustworthy before using it."

Actian's Approach to Always-on Governance

Traditional governance relies on manual checks and centralized controls. This reactive framework identifies issues after the data is created and moved, which increases the risk of errors reaching downstream users.

Actian's contract-first governance approach embeds policies into data products with agentic stewardship to reduce manual enforcement work. As a result, policies are carried out at the pace of delivery, analytics teams and AI agents work from the same governed data, and business teams get consistent answers they can rely on.

The Actian Data Intelligence Platform gives users context on their data, including what it means, where it came from, and who owns it. Built on active metadata and a federated knowledge graph, the platform supports governance in three ways:

Executable: Actian codifies governance policies as executable data contracts. An executable data contract is a machine-readable agreement that defines a dataset's schema, quality rules, and access policies. This is enforced automatically when data is produced or used. Teams write a rule once and execute it wherever the data is used, including in AI pipelines.

Actian codifies governance policies as executable data contracts. An executable data contract is a machine-readable agreement that defines a dataset's schema, quality rules, and access policies. This is enforced automatically when data is produced or used. Teams write a rule once and execute it wherever the data is used, including in AI pipelines. Embedded: Governance is designed early in the data lifecycle, using shift-left principles, data contracts, and automated processes. Controls are defined using the Open Data Contract Standard (ODCS) and the Open Data Product Standard (ODPS). Trust signals travel with the data, so analysts and AI teams know what data products are safe and ready to use.

Governance is designed early in the data lifecycle, using shift-left principles, data contracts, and automated processes. Controls are defined using the Open Data Contract Standard (ODCS) and the Open Data Product Standard (ODPS). Trust signals travel with the data, so analysts and AI teams know what data products are safe and ready to use. Agentic: The Actian Data Steward Agent continuously monitors and validates governance metadata and data quality, drafts descriptions and glossary terms, and flags conflicts. AI proposes and stewards decide, so governance can scale with data volume without a matching rise in manual work.

Data stewards have one interface to manage governance. Business users have another interface to find and use data. Both operate under one governance framework.

A complimentary copy of the report is available to download here. For more information on the Actian Data Intelligence Platform, visit the website.

¹ Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms, Anurag Raj, Sarah Turkaly, Lulu Wang, Dalia Naguib, 12 November 2026.

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About Actian

Actian empowers enterprises to confidently manage and govern data at scale. Actian data management and data intelligence solutions help streamline complex data environments and accelerate the delivery of AI-ready data. Designed to be flexible, Actian solutions integrate seamlessly and perform reliably across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. Learn more about Actian, the data and AI division of HCLSoftware, at actian.com.

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