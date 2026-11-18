AIoT Market worth $126.58 billion by 2032 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the AIoT Market is estimated to reach USD 32.25 billion in 2026 and is projected to grow to USD 126.58 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'AIoT Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

AIoT Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2032

2020-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 25.44 billion

USD 25.44 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 32.25 billion

USD 32.25 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 126.58 billion

USD 126.58 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 25.6%

AIoT Market Trends & Insights:

The Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Market is witnessing strong growth, driven by increasing adoption of connected devices, advancements in AI and machine learning, and rising demand for real-time analytics and automation.

By offering, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 27.3%.

By technology, the context-aware artificial intelligence segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2026 to 2032.

By vertical, the healthcare segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2026 to 2032.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global AIoT Market.

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The Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) market is witnessing strong growth as organizations increasingly focus on operational efficiency, intelligent automation, real-time monitoring, and data-driven decision-making. Rising adoption of connected devices, demand for predictive maintenance, industrial automation, and improved productivity are driving market growth. Enterprises are investing in hardware, software, and services for intelligent asset monitoring, predictive analytics, process optimization, and automated decision-making. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), edge computing, cloud platforms, 5G connectivity, and advanced sensors is further enabling intelligent, connected, and autonomous ecosystems across industries.

The increasing deployment of AIoT technologies enables organizations to analyze real-time data, predict equipment failures, optimize resources, and improve operational performance. These solutions support predictive maintenance, intelligent surveillance, energy management, asset tracking, quality inspection, and smart infrastructure. AIoT hardware enables data collection and connectivity, while software platforms support intelligent analytics, device management, and automation. Services facilitate implementation, integration, consulting, and maintenance. As organizations prioritize digital transformation, operational efficiency, sustainability, and intelligent infrastructure, AIoT adoption is expected to expand across manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, energy and utilities, retail, and smart cities in developed and emerging economies through 2032.

By offering, the platforms segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global AIoT Market during the forecast period.

In the AIoT Market, platforms help develop and deploy AI solutions, enhancing IoT systems' performance and functionality. These platforms serve several roles and are divided into various subcategories. IoT device management platforms manage the entire usage lifecycle, from installation and operations to maintenance and upgrades of IoT devices. This process aims to ensure devices are used effectively and safely for the period they are intended to serve. IoT application enablement platforms collect the requirements needed to develop and monetize AIoT applications. This enables the integration of various devices and data, making it easier for application developers to create and manage applications that handle data generated by IoT devices. IoT connectivity management platforms and services are designed to manage data flow within the network and between IoT devices and the cloud. An IoT cloud is a service that provides a flexible architecture for storing, managing, and analyzing large quantities of IoT data to support faster, better business decisions. IoT advanced analytics use big data analytics and AI techniques to scrutinize performance data from IoT devices and provide actionable information to improve operations.

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By deployment type, the edge-based AIoT segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Edge-based AIoT implementations exploit the advantage of processing data closer to IoT devices, thereby reducing dependence on high bandwidth and the latency experienced during data analysis. AIoT systems with edge characteristics are organized into three major layers: the collection terminal, connectivity, and edge layer, each performing its designated functions. Hardware components in the collection terminal layer include sensors, vehicles, embedded systems, tags, and active mobile components wired to gateways through existing electricity lines. In this case, the connectivity layer also includes field gateways that connect to the collection terminal layer through these power transmission lines. Finally, the edge layer includes data warehouses, data processing resources, and insight generators.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) market during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrial automation, increasing adoption of AI-enabled IoT devices, and growing investments in smart manufacturing and digital infrastructure. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are witnessing rising investments in edge AI, 5G connectivity, intelligent sensors, and cloud-based IoT platforms. Organizations are increasingly adopting AIoT solutions to enable predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, operational efficiency, and automated decision-making across manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and energy sectors. The expansion of smart city initiatives, growing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, increasing demand for connected devices, and government support for digital transformation are further accelerating market growth across the region.

Leading companies, including Hitachi, Intel, Microsoft, and AWS, are advancing AIoT capabilities through edge computing, AI-powered analytics, intelligent connectivity, and industrial IoT platforms. These developments are helping organizations improve operational efficiency, enable real-time data processing, strengthen predictive maintenance, and accelerate intelligent automation across the region.

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Top Companies in AIoT Market:

The Top Companies in AIoT Market are IBM (US), Cisco (US), AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), HPE (US), Intel (US), Hitachi (Japan), SAP (Germany), Tencent Cloud (China), Sharp Global (Japan), SAS (US), PTC (US), Telit Cinterion (UK), Robert Bosch (Germany), Axiomtek (Taiwan), Softweb Solutions (US), Wiliot (Israel), Terminus Group (China), C3.ai (US), Clearblade (US), Semifive (South Korea), Falkonry (US), and Butlr (US).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the AIoT Market.

AIoT Market - Investment & Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) market is attracting increasing investments as organizations prioritize intelligent automation, real-time analytics, operational efficiency, and digital transformation. Investment is increasingly directed toward edge AI computing, AI-enabled IoT sensors, industrial automation, predictive maintenance, and cloud-based intelligence platforms. Organizations are investing in technologies that integrate artificial intelligence, machine learning, connected devices, and advanced analytics to enable autonomous decision-making and optimize business operations. For instance, Intel continues to expand its edge AI portfolio with industrial-ready processors and AI development frameworks that support intelligent industrial applications. Similarly, Hitachi is strengthening its Lumada business through strategic collaborations focused on physical AI and intelligent industrial systems. Among emerging companies, Wiliot secured a USD 75 million strategic investment from Avery Dennison in April 2026 to scale physical AI and intelligent supply chain solutions, while Butlr announced additional strategic investments in April 2025, bringing its total funding to USD 75 million to advance AI-powered sensing technologies. These developments highlight growing investment in connected intelligence, edge computing, AI-enabled sensors, and integrated AIoT solutions across manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, energy, and smart infrastructure.

Revenue Shift Context

The Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) market is shifting from traditional hardware-centric IoT deployments toward integrated, software-driven platforms that combine connected devices, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and advanced analytics. Organizations are increasingly adopting subscription-based services, consumption-based pricing, predictive analytics, and managed IoT platforms to improve operational efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and support real-time decision-making. This transition is creating recurring revenue opportunities through software licensing, cloud subscriptions, AI-powered analytics, platform integration, and managed services. For instance, IBM offers its Maximo Application Suite through SaaS and client-managed licensing models, integrating AI-powered asset management and predictive maintenance capabilities. Similarly, AWS IoT SiteWise follows a usage-based pricing model for industrial data collection, processing, storage, and analytics, while Microsoft Azure IoT Operations enables integrated edge-to-cloud industrial data management. Among emerging companies, C3 AI generates revenue primarily through software subscriptions and consumption-based services, with subscriptions accounting for 91% of its total revenue in fiscal 2026. This shift is encouraging AIoT vendors to move beyond standalone hardware sales toward integrated, recurring-revenue business models that combine intelligent connectivity, continuous monitoring, advanced analytics, and long-term enterprise services.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) market are increasingly focused on strengthening industrial intelligence, edge computing, AI-driven networking, and real-time data analytics. Recent transactions reflect vendors' efforts to integrate intelligent connectivity, predictive maintenance, machine learning, and connected asset monitoring into comprehensive technology solutions. These developments are expanding AIoT capabilities across manufacturing, transportation, smart buildings, industrial operations, and connected infrastructure while accelerating automation and data-driven decision-making.

AIoT Market: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-JUNE 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description March 2026 Acquisition IBM (US) Confluent (US) IBM completed its approximately USD 11 billion acquisition of Confluent, strengthening real-time data streaming, AI-driven analytics, and integration of connected-device data with enterprise AI platforms. November 2025 Acquisition Cisco (US) NeuralFabric (US) Cisco completed its acquisition of NeuralFabric, expanding enterprise AI capabilities through domain-specific language models and flexible AI deployment across cloud and on-premises environments.

Company Revenue Share Details

The AIoT Market is competitive, with established technology providers and specialized solution vendors addressing growing demand for intelligent connectivity, edge AI, predictive analytics, and industrial automation. IBM, Microsoft, AWS, Google, and Oracle strengthen their positions through cloud-based AI services, IoT data integration, and enterprise analytics, while Cisco and HPE focus on intelligent networking, connected infrastructure, and edge computing. Intel supports AIoT applications through processors and edge computing technologies, whereas Hitachi, SAP, and Robert Bosch address industrial intelligence, asset management, enterprise integration, and smart manufacturing. Tencent Cloud, Sharp, PTC, SAS, and Telit Cinterion provide capabilities spanning cloud intelligence, connected appliances, industrial software, analytics, and IoT connectivity. Specialized players such as AIOTMEK, Softweb Solutions, Wiliot, Terminus Group, C3 AI, ClearBlade, SEMIFIVE, Falkonry, and Butlr compete through industry-specific AIoT applications, intelligent sensing, edge intelligence, and predictive monitoring. These companies compete through technological innovation, industry expertise, integrated solutions, and strategic partnerships. However, comparable market-wide revenue shares are not consistently disclosed, as AIoT revenues are frequently included within broader cloud, semiconductor, industrial automation, and enterprise software business segments.

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