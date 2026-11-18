Limassol, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Adsterra, a global advertising network, has received four industry recognitions in November 2026, including two first-place awards at the uCompares Awards 2026 and the Industry Impact Award at the Affiliate Grand Slam (AGS) Awards in Rome.

Adsterra Receives Four Industry Recognitions



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At the uCompares Awards 2026, Adsterra secured first place in two categories:

Best Advertising Network of the Year 2026

Best Traffic Source

The company also received second place in the Best Company of the Year 2026 category.

The uCompares Awards are awarded to businesses and service providers in the fields of digital technology, affiliate marketing, and international advertising. The 2026 edition had 23 categories, and results were based on a mix of judge assessments, community voting, and social participation. The organizers said 80% of the final score was decided by community votes, with the remaining points coming from judges' scores and social engagement.

This is a reflection of Adsterra's success in two important areas of the digital advertising space: traffic generation and advertising network services. The company is better known for its place in the business in that it is ranked second in the Best Company category.

Next day, November 4, Adsterra was honored with another distinction at the AGS Awards 2026 in Rome, winning the Industry Impact Award.

The AGS Awards, part of Affiliate Grand Slam, recognizes the people and companies that contribute to the growth of affiliate and performance marketing. The Industry Impact category praises organizations that have made a meaningful impact on the affiliate marketing industry through their work.

The 2026 ceremony brought together industry representatives and awarded prizes in more than 30 categories, including advertising platforms, affiliate networks, traffic sources, industry media, technology providers, and other areas of performance marketing.

The four recognitions represent a time of major industry recognition for Adsterra. The company is engaged in the global digital advertising market, providing solutions for traffic acquisition and website monetization that connect advertisers and publishers.

"These awards are an important recognition of our team's work and the trust we've built with our partners and the wider affiliate marketing community. We're grateful to everyone who has supported Adsterra and contributed to these achievements," said Sofia Popovidou, Brand Director at Adsterra.

As the quote states, Adsterra's recognition also reflects the participation of the wider affiliate and advertising community, whose votes and professional engagement contribute to industry award programs.

Official award results:

uCompares Awards 2026: https://ucompares.com/awards/winners/

AGS Awards 2026: https://affiliategrandslam.com/rome/awards/

About Adsterra

Adsterra is a global advertising network providing performance-based user acquisition for advertisers and monetization solutions for publishers across multiple verticals and geographies. It is a reliable brand, recognized by many media buyers, CPA networks, affiliate marketers, start-up founders, and demand generation managers. Since 2013, Adsterra has been helping advertisers grow their ROI and publishers to get maximum eCPM and engage their user base with flexible traffic solutions. The ad network partners with both beginners and professionals.

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