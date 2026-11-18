Building Information Modeling Market worth $18.51 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Building Information Modeling Market is projected to reach USD 18.51 billion by 2032 from USD 9.86 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 105 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Building Information Modeling Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Building Information Modeling Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 9.86 billion

USD 9.86 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 18.51 billion

USD 18.51 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 11.1%

Building Information Modeling Market Trends & Insights:

The building information modeling (BIM) market is expected to grow steadily as architects, engineers, contractors, construction companies, and other end users seek to improve project coordination, design accuracy, construction planning, and operational efficiency. Market growth is supported by the increasing complexity of building and infrastructure projects, growing adoption of digital construction practices, rising demand for sustainable buildings, and the need to minimize design errors, project delays, and cost overruns. These factors are driving demand for BIM solutions covering design and modeling, construction simulation and scheduling, sustainability and energy analysis, cost estimation and quantity takeoff, and facility and asset management. The increasing integration of BIM with project planning, structural design, and construction management workflows is further supporting digital transformation by improving collaboration, enabling early identification of design clashes, and facilitating better coordination among project stakeholders. In addition, the shift toward cloud-based BIM solutions and the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), real-time data sharing, and advanced visualization capabilities are enhancing model accessibility, design validation, project monitoring, and decision-making. Product enhancements, partnerships, and other strategic developments by key BIM providers are further supporting the adoption of these solutions across buildings, industrial facilities, civil infrastructure, oil & gas, and utilities.

By offering, the software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the building information modeling market, accounting for a share of 67.4% in 2026.

By deployment, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

By end user, the AEC professionals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the building information modeling market.

By project lifecycle, the pre-construction segment is expected to account for the largest share of the building information modeling market in 2026.

By vertical, the civil infrastructure segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to lead the building information modeling market, accounting for approximately 33.9% of the market share in 2026.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=95037387

The key factor supporting the growth of the building information modeling market is the increasing adoption of digital construction technologies to improve design coordination, project planning, and construction efficiency. The expansion of commercial and residential construction, industrial facilities, and infrastructure projects is increasing demand for BIM software and related services. Growing project complexity and the need to reduce design errors, rework, and construction delays are also encouraging architects, engineers, and contractors to adopt BIM solutions for 3D modeling, cost estimation, quantity takeoff, and construction scheduling. In addition, integrating BIM platforms with cloud collaboration tools, digital twins, project management software, and other construction technologies is supporting the modernization of building and infrastructure workflows. Growing adoption of cloud-based BIM, real-time project data, and AI-enabled design tools is further driving demand for scalable, connected BIM solutions. The growing focus on design accuracy, multidisciplinary coordination, project cost control, and lifecycle asset management is expected to further support market growth.

Based on offering, the software segment is likely to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

Software is expected to account for the largest building information modelling industry share, as it forms the core of BIM adoption across building and infrastructure projects. Architects, engineers, and contractors use BIM software to create 3D models, develop designs, coordinate different building components, and prepare construction documents. The growing need to identify design conflicts, make design changes, estimate project costs, and plan construction activities before execution is supporting software adoption. In addition, BIM software is expanding its use across different project stages for structural design, construction scheduling, quantity estimation, and facility management. Increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms is also making it easier for project teams to share models and collaborate. These factors are expected to sustain demand for BIM software during the forecast period.

Based on vertical, the civil infrastructure segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The civil infrastructure segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by the increasing use of BIM in large-scale infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, railways, airports, tunnels, and water infrastructure. These projects involve complex designs, multiple engineering disciplines, and coordination among various stakeholders, increasing the need for accurate digital models and integrated project information. BIM enables infrastructure developers, engineers, and contractors to visualize project designs, assess site conditions, identify design conflicts, and coordinate structural, architectural, and engineering components before and during construction. It also supports quantity estimation, construction scheduling, progress monitoring, and design change management, helping project teams improve planning and control project execution. In addition, the growing focus on infrastructure modernization, transportation network expansion, and smart city development is increasing the need for digital tools that support project coordination and information management. The use of BIM for managing infrastructure assets beyond construction, including maintenance planning and lifecycle information management, is further expanding its application in this vertical. These factors are expected to support the growing adoption of BIM solutions across civil infrastructure projects.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=95037387

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by increasing construction activities, rapid urbanization, and growing investments in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects across the region. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing expanding construction and infrastructure development, increasing the need for digital tools to manage complex projects. The growing use of BIM by architects, engineers, contractors, and infrastructure developers is supporting demand for solutions that improve design coordination, 3D modeling, cost estimation, and construction planning. In addition, government initiatives promoting digital construction, smart city development, and infrastructure modernization are encouraging the adoption of BIM technologies. Increasing use of cloud-based BIM platforms is also enabling project stakeholders to share models, manage design changes, and collaborate across different project locations. Furthermore, the growing focus on reducing construction delays, improving project coordination, and managing infrastructure assets throughout their lifecycle is expected to support BIM adoption across Asia Pacific.

Key Players

The building information modeling companies includes several major players, including Autodesk Inc. (US), Nemetschek Group (Germany), Bentley Systems, Incorporated (US), Trimble Inc. (US), and Dassault Systèmes (France). These companies have a strong market presence across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions, serving architects, engineers, contractors, infrastructure developers, and facility managers. Their product portfolios include BIM software, 3D design and modeling solutions, construction simulation and scheduling tools, cost estimation and quantity takeoff solutions, project collaboration platforms, and facility and asset management applications. These solutions support building design, construction planning, design coordination, project documentation, infrastructure development, and asset management across various project types and lifecycle stages.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=95037387

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Microdisplay Market by Near-to-eye Devices, Head-up Displays, Projectors, Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS), Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED), Digital Light Processing (DPL), Medical, Automotive and Education - Global Forecast to 2032

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, Natural Language Processing, Localization & Mapping), Robot Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/building-information-modeling-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/building-information-modeling.asp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/building-information-modeling-market-worth-18-51-billion-by-2032---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302943696.html