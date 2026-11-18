Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BMZR7D19
Issuer Name
ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Raymond James Wealth Management Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
16-Nov-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
18-Nov-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
14.040000
0.000000
14.040000
5913092
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
13.660000
0.000000
13.660000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BMZR7D19
0
5913092
0.000000
14.040000
Sub Total 8.A
5913092
14.040000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Charles Stanley Group Plc
Charles Stanley Group Plc
12.690000
0.000000
12.690000%
Raymond James Wealth Management Limited
Raymond James Wealth Management Limited
13.660000
0.000000
13.660000%
Raymond James Wealth Management Limited
Raymond James Wealth Management Limited
14.040000
0.000000
14.040000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
Raymond James Wealth Management Limited
The number and % of voting rights held
5,913,092 & 14.04%
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
Proxy voting is conducted centrally by our Research Team on behalf of holdings where voting rights are exercisable. The underlying security may be held across multiple discretionary investment managers and portfolios.
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
18-Nov-2026
13. Place Of Completion
London, UK