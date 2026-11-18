The partnership combines E4's expertise in designing HPC and AI infrastructure with Bacula Systems' advanced backup and recovery solutions, giving organizations greater security, scalability and control over their critical data.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Bacula Systems, a global specialist in high-security, high-performance backup and recovery solutions today announced a new strategic partnership with E4 Computer Engineering, a leading provider of high-tech hardware and software solutions for High-Performance Computing (HPC), Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing (QC) and Cloud Computing. The collaboration aims to bring together complementary expertise and technologies to meet the growing security, resilience and autonomy needs of advanced computing infrastructure, helping to strengthen Europe's digital sovereignty.

The growing adoption of Artificial Intelligence and the evolution of HPC systems are profoundly transforming data management and protection requirements. Increasing data volumes, the complexity of storage architectures and the need to ensure operational continuity even in environments with billions of files make it increasingly strategic to adopt backup and recovery solutions designed around the specific characteristics of each infrastructure and its workloads.

Against this backdrop, the partnership between E4 and Bacula Systems aims to build data protection into infrastructure from the design stage, moving beyond an approach in which backup and recovery are treated as separate from the overall system architecture.

For more than twenty years, E4 has supported universities, research centers and enterprises in designing, building and integrating advanced computing infrastructure, with expertise ranging from HPC systems to accelerators, and from high-speed networks to storage and software integration. This experience now extends to large-scale AI infrastructure, as demonstrated by the company's role as the selected integrator for the European AI Factories IT4LIA in Italy and MeluXina-AI in Luxembourg.

This expertise is complemented by the technology of Bacula Systems, whose Bacula Enterprise platform delivers scalable backup and recovery solutions designed for heterogeneous, HPC and highly complex IT environments. The platform natively supports file systems such as Lustre, GPFS and ZFS, and integrates HPCAccelerator technology, which distributes backup operations across multiple concurrent processes, improving efficiency when protecting very large numbers of files. Support for disk, tape and cloud storage also allows protection and retention strategies to be tailored to different operational requirements.

"In a landscape where value is increasingly shifting from computing power alone to data, protecting datasets, models and checkpoints becomes a strategic choice, not merely an operational one," said Andrea Acquaroni, Chief Product Officer of E4 Computer Engineering. "Our collaboration with Bacula Systems allows us to complement our infrastructure design and integration expertise with advanced data protection and recovery solutions, expanding our ability to meet the needs of organizations managing increasingly complex HPC and AI environments. It is also an important step toward greater European technological autonomy."

"Effective data protection in HPC environments requires in-depth knowledge of infrastructure, file systems and operational requirements," said Rob Morrison, Co-CEO, Bacula Systems. "E4 brings this experience, together with proven expertise in building advanced computing systems. A collaboration between two European companies gives us the opportunity to help organizations build more resilient infrastructure, ensuring greater independence and control over their data, the technologies they use and their recovery capabilities."

The partnership will enable E4 to expand the data protection and recovery capabilities built into its infrastructure projects, while Bacula Systems will benefit from E4's specialist expertise in HPC systems engineering and integration. The shared goal is to develop solutions in which computational performance, operational continuity, security and storage cost optimization are treated as part of a single infrastructure strategy.

The collaboration is aimed at universities, research centers, public institutions and enterprises that manage large volumes of scientific, industrial and AI-related data. In these settings, the ability to adopt scalable protection solutions is becoming increasingly important from an economic standpoint as well. Bacula Systems' licensing model, which does not tie costs to the volume of data protected, fits with E4's infrastructure approach, giving organizations greater predictability when planning the growth of their systems.

Beyond its technological and operational aspects, the partnership also carries strategic significance for European digital sovereignty. The collaboration between Italy-based E4 and Switzerland-based Bacula Systems helps to strengthen an ecosystem of expertise and technologies developed in Europe, providing organizations with the tools to maintain greater control over their infrastructure and critical data.

By combining E4's infrastructure expertise with Bacula Systems' highly secure architecture, organizations will be able to reduce their dependence on external cloud services and proprietary ecosystems, retaining in-house the capabilities needed to manage and restore strategic systems and information. With this partnership, E4 Computer Engineering and Bacula Systems reaffirm their commitment to the development of more secure, resilient and autonomous advanced computing infrastructure, helping to meet the needs of European digital sovereignty.

About E4 Computer Engineering

E4 Computer Engineering is the strategic partner for HPC, AI, Big Data and Quantum Computing supercomputing solutions for academia and for innovation-driven enterprises of every size and sector. Drawing on more than 20 years of experience, a robust ecosystem of alliances and multidisciplinary R&D, the company designs, integrates and supports end-to-end solutions. Rooted in Emilia-Romagna's Data Valley but with a strong international focus, E4 collaborates with leading European centers and takes part in EU projects focused on next-generation technologies. More information at: e4company.com

About Bacula Systems

Headquartered in Switzerland, Bacula Systems provides enterprise backup and recovery software for physical, virtual, containerized, cloud and high-performance computing environments. Its flagship product, Bacula Enterprise, combines an open-source foundation with professionally supported enterprise technology, advanced security and broad compatibility across platforms. Its storage-agnostic architecture and licensing model with no data-volume based costs help organizations protect growing amounts of data while maintaining control over their infrastructure. More information at: baculasystems.com

Press contact:

Rob Morrison

pr@baculasystems.com

SOURCE: Bacula Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bacula-systems-and-e4-computer-engineering-join-forces-to-strengt-1251560