Newmark Investor Solutions Launches Hotel Asset Management Business Led by Industry Veterans Dan Falvey and Steve Kakaty

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations and other owners and occupiers, announces the launch of Hotel Asset Management, a new service line within its Investor Solutions business providing independent asset and investment management services1 to hotel owners and investors. Led by Dan Falvey and Steve Kakaty as Co-Heads, the business supports clients from acquisition through disposition, aligning hotel performance with ownership's investment objectives.

Newmark Hotel Asset Management combines day-to-day oversight of hotel operations with investment management, bringing operations, capital and strategy together under a single business plan. Senior professionals with direct ownership experience lead each engagement, pairing revenue optimization, expense management and operator oversight with transaction advisory, capital project oversight and long-term asset strategy. Delivered through an independent third-party model, the service aligns property-level decisions with the business plan and overall value of the asset.

"The expansion of our Investor Solutions offering reflects Newmark's commitment to helping owners create value across every stage of the investment lifecycle," said Jack Fuchs, President of Global Asset Services. "Today's hotel investors are navigating a complex operating and capital markets environment, and Dan and Steve bring the ownership perspective and investment expertise required to help clients make better decisions and execute their business plans with greater precision."

The Hotel Asset Management team will operate as a distinct service line within Newmark's Investor Solutions business and report to Fuchs. Each engagement is structured around an asset plan developed with ownership, establishing priorities for hotel performance, capital investment and the targeted exit. Monthly asset reviews track operating results against budget, progress on strategic initiatives, capital project delivery and forecasts through the hold period, connecting current performance with the investment's long-term objectives.

The offering is further differentiated by direct access to Newmark's broader hospitality ecosystem, including Valuation & Advisory, Lodging Capital Markets, Global Asset Services and proprietary portfolio intelligence technology, enabling clients to leverage real-time market intelligence, transactional expertise and data-driven decision-making.

"Hotel operating decisions have direct implications for the investment, from revenue strategy and expense management to capital allocation," said Falvey. "Our approach brings those decisions together, with senior professionals accountable for both property performance and the execution of ownership's business plan." Kakaty added, "Our ownership experience informs how we evaluate an asset throughout the hold period. We assess operating results, capital requirements and transaction decisions against the investment strategy, then work with ownership and the operator to put that strategy into practice."

The business launches with a flagship assignment supporting a luxury hotel in Downtown Atlanta on behalf of an institutional ownership group.

"Hotel owners increasingly expect their advisors to deliver more than transactional expertise," said Adam Etra, Vice Chairman and Co-Head of Newmark's Lodging Capital Markets group. "By adding an institutional-quality asset management offering, we're able to support clients throughout the ownership cycle, helping them evaluate opportunities, execute business plans and maximize value well beyond a sale or financing."

Falvey brings more than two decades of hospitality experience spanning valuation, brokerage, debt and equity finance, hotel operations, business development and hospitality technology. His prior experience includes leadership roles at Inhabitr, Remington Hospitality, Demex, Prism Hotels and Cushman & Wakefield. Prior to joining Newmark, Kakaty served as Chief Investment Officer of a Stonebridge-affiliated hospitality investment platform and previously spent 14 years at Rockwood Capital overseeing hospitality acquisitions and asset management activities.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors and other owners, global corporations and other occupiers, and lenders. Built with purpose and driven by excellence, Newmark's comprehensive platform is uniquely tailored to provide superior outcomes to clients. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2026, Newmark generated revenues of over $3.7 billion. As of September 30, 2026, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 200 offices with 10,500 professionals across four continents. Learn more at nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

1 "Asset and investment management services" refers to operational and commercial oversight of hotel properties on behalf of owners and investors. Such services do not include investment banking, broker-dealer, securities brokerage or other services regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and Newmark's Hotel Asset Management business is not acting as a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer in providing them.

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