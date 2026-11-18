Wearable Injectors Market worth $21.0 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Wearable Injectors Market is projected to reach USD 21.0 billion by 2031 from USD 12.6 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Browse 380 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 500 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Wearable Injectors Market- Global Forecast to 2031'

Wearable Injectors Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 12.6 billion

USD 12.6 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 21.0 billion

USD 21.0 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 10.8%

Wearable Injectors Market Trends & Insights:

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031.

By product, the on-body wearable injectors segment accounted for a 60.8% share of the wearable injectors market in 2025.

By technology, the spring-based technology segment accounted for a 41.8% share of the wearable injectors market in 2025.

By usage, the reusable segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=100771004

The expansion of the wearable injectors market is primarily driven by increased R&D activity, strategic partnerships and the use of artificial intelligence in diabetes management devices. Key contributing factors include the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and chronic respiratory illnesses. Additionally, the growth of the geriatric population and the escalating prevalence of obesity and hypertension are all instrumental in driving market growth. Companies are integrating digital health and remote monitoring with wearable injectors. Emerging markets such as India, Brazil, and Southeast Asia present lucrative opportunities in this market.

Technological advancements are fundamentally transforming the wearable injectors market, notably through the integration of smart, connected, and automated systems powered by IoT and AI. Modern wearable injectors increasingly incorporate advanced features, including wireless AID technology and seamless smartphone integration. These innovations significantly enhance patient safety by mitigating medication errors while facilitating real-time monitoring and data analytics.

By technology, the spring-based segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

The spring-based technology segment accounted for the largest share in the wearable injectors market, driven by its reliability, simplicity, and cost-effectiveness. This technology uses mechanical spring mechanisms to deliver controlled, consistent drug flow, making it well suited for administering large-volume biologics and viscous drugs, especially in chronic conditions like cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders. Its popularity also stems from ease of use, as spring-based injectors often require minimal user intervention and suit self-administration in home healthcare settings. The simpler mechanism enhances patient compliance and ensures safe drug delivery without complex electronic components. The combination of user-friendly design, compatibility with a broad range of drugs, and adaptability to both hospital and home-based settings has strengthened the spring-based technology segment's leading position in the wearable market.

By therapeutic application, the autoimmune disease segment accounts for the largest share and the infectious diseases segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The market, segmented into oncology, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular conditions, infectious diseases, rare/orphan disorders, and other applications, is currently dominated by the autoimmune segment. This is largely attributed to the rising global incidence of chronic autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis, and Crohn's disease, which require consistent administration of biologics. Additionally, a robust biologic pipeline, increasing approvals in autoimmune indications, and payer initiatives to reduce in-clinic treatment costs are driving adoption. The infectious diseases segment is expected to grow fastest, with the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, supported by rising demand for self-administered biologics and expanding at-home treatment for chronic and acute infections. The diabetes segment also remains a significant application, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and major technological advances in wearable injector devices, notably insulin pumps. A key factor driving this segment is the emergence of sophisticated insulin delivery systems, specifically hybrid closed-loop systems commonly referred to as artificial pancreas devices. These systems integrate continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) with automated insulin delivery, enabling precise insulin dose adjustments based on real-time glucose levels. Developments in accessible insulin pumps include touchscreen interfaces, customizable basal insulin rates, and seamless integration with mobile applications, all of which improve patient adherence to treatment protocols. Additionally, the escalating incidence of diabetes can be attributed to several contributing factors, including a growing geriatric demographic, increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco, and evolving lifestyle and dietary patterns, further fueling market growth in this domain.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=100771004

By region, North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

In 2025, North America emerged as the dominant player in the wearable injectors market, primarily driven by substantial healthcare expenditures in the US. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reported that US healthcare spending reached approximately USD 4.9 trillion in 2023, facilitating the uptake of advanced medical technologies such as smart wearable injectors across diverse healthcare environments. The region's robust healthcare infrastructure further bolsters its market presence, supported by an extensive network of hospitals and outpatient facilities. Major manufacturers such as BD, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., and Insulet Corporation, all headquartered in the US, expand access to innovative infusion technologies and accelerate market advancement. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing geriatric population are additional catalysts for market growth, creating an increased demand for reliable wearable injectors. This synergy of high healthcare investment, advanced infrastructure, and an expanding patient demographic solidifies North America's position as a global leader in the wearable injectors market.

Key Players

Leading players in the Wearable Injectors companies include Medtronic (Ireland), BD (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (US), and Insulet Corporation (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=100771004

Wearable Injectors Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The wearable injectors market is seeing investment driven by expanding on-body drug delivery platforms, growing adoption of large-volume subcutaneous delivery, and strategic investments in connected drug delivery technologies. Investment activity fluctuated between 2020 and 2024, peaking in 2021, then moderating in subsequent years before recovering in 2024. In 2025, investment activity is estimated to have continued its gradual recovery, with deal activity and funding increasing moderately compared with 2024. Funding is estimated at approximately USD 170-190 million in 2025, reflecting renewed interest in wearable drug delivery platforms, biologics delivery, and strategic development of drug-device combination products.

Revenue Shift Context

The wearable injectors market is shifting from conventional injection approaches toward on-body delivery systems designed to administer larger drug volumes over extended periods, improve patient convenience, and support self-administration of biologic and specialty therapies. The global market is projected to increase from USD 12.6 billion in 2026 to USD 21.0 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.8%. Growth opportunities include adoption of on-body injectors for biologics, development of drug-device combination products, and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and device manufacturers to enable product-specific delivery platforms. Insulin delivery and other established wearable delivery applications provide an existing commercial base, while large-volume delivery of biologics and specialty medicines supports further expansion. Consequently, revenue opportunities are increasingly linked to integrated drug-device platforms and product-specific delivery solutions rather than hardware sales alone.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers/acquisitions in the wearable injectors market for 2025 are on pace to exceed 2024 volume, with a rising share of higher-value deals, as buyers prioritize mature, platform-ready assets.

WEARABLE INJECTORS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2023-JULY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description May 2026 Acquisition embecta Corp. (US) Owen Mumford Holdings Limited (UK) embecta completed its acquisition of Owen Mumford for an upfront payment of GBP 100 million, with up to GBP 50 million in additional performance-based payments. The deal adds the Aidaptus next-generation autoinjector platform and broadens embecta's drug-delivery portfolio. January 2026 Acquisition AbbVie Inc. (US) West Pharmaceutical Services (US) AbbVie announced an agreement to acquire West's Tempe manufacturing facility and associated intellectual property, including capabilities for the SmartDose 3.5 mL on-body injector. December 2025 Acquisition Sempresto, Inc. (US) Alerje, Inc. (US) Sempresto acquired Alerje's smartphone-integrated autoinjector platform, including related intellectual property and physical assets. The transaction expands Sempresto's capabilities in connected emergency drug delivery.

Company Revenue Share Details

In the wearable injector device manufacturers market, the top five players account for approximately 89-99% of the total share, indicating a consolidated market. The competitive landscape includes established players such as Insulet Corporation (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (US), BD (US), and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US). These companies benefit from established drug delivery capabilities, technological expertise, and commercial experience in wearable insulin delivery and on-body injection systems. Competition is shaped by technological differentiation, pharmaceutical partnerships, and the development of next-generation wearable delivery platforms.

In the wearable injector formulation manufacturers market, the top five players account for approximately 62-69% of the total share, indicating a consolidated competitive landscape. Key players include AbbVie Inc. (US), Amgen, Inc. (US), United Therapeutics Corporation (US), Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (US). The market is supported by pharmaceutical companies with drug products suitable for delivery through wearable or on-body systems. Future competition will depend on the expansion of subcutaneous biologics, product-specific drug-device combinations, and the adoption of wearable delivery platforms for specialty medicines.

Browse Adjacent Market: Medical Devices Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Medical Devices Reports:

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market By Administration Route (Oral, Injectable, Topical, Ocular, Nasal, Transmucosal & Implantable, Pulmonary, Transdermal Patch), Application (Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular), Facility of Use - Global Forecast to 2031

Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Type (Device, Formulation), Therapeutic (Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Obesity), Usage Pattern (Immunization), Administration (Skin, Musculoskeletal), End Users (Hospital, Home Care) & Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/wearable-injector-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/wearable-injector.asp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wearable-injectors-market-worth-21-0-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302943703.html