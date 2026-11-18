Maureen Eisbrenner named vice president and chief development officer; Chelsi Tryon and Sridevi Kalavakolanu join the Board; Angela Foster-Rice returns; Allison Eisbrenner promoted to Board member

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / The Women in Sustainability Leadership Awards (WSLA) Alumnae Group has announced several leadership and Board appointments that strengthen the organization's efforts to recognize, connect and elevate women sustainability leaders.

Maureen Eisbrenner, a 2019 WSLA award recipient, has been appointed vice president and chief development officer. Chelsi Tryon and Sridevi Kalavakolanu have joined the Board, Angela Foster-Rice has returned to the Board, and Allison Eisbrenner has been promoted from associate to Board member.

"On behalf of the entire Board and our nearly 135 alumnae, we are excited to welcome these talented leaders into new and expanded roles within the WSLA Alumnae Group," said Rochelle Routman, WSLA President. "Their experience, unique perspectives and commitment to advancing women in sustainability will be invaluable as we continue to grow our community and expand opportunities for our alumnae."

Maureen Eisbrenner Named Vice President

As vice president and chief development officer, Eisbrenner will work closely with the president and Board to guide organizational priorities and advance WSLA's mission. She will also continue leading the organization's funding and development efforts, building on her service as WSLA's first Chief Development Officer.

Eisbrenner is an accomplished entrepreneur and business leader with extensive experience in technology, commercial real estate and sustainability. As co-founder and CEO of arbnco, a UK-based decarbonization technology company acquired by IMServ in 2026, she led the development and commercialization of software solutions designed to help organizations improve energy efficiency, access energy data and reduce carbon emissions.

"I'm honored to take on the role of vice president and chief development officer of WSLA and to help build on the incredible foundation this organization has established," said Maureen Eisbrenner. "My priority is to strengthen our financial sustainability through meaningful corporate partnerships, sponsorships and fundraising, while creating greater opportunities for our alumnae to connect, collaborate and support one another. WSLA is more than an awards program-it's a community of extraordinary women whose leadership and influence can inspire the next generation."

New and Returning Board Members

Chelsi Tryon joins the WSLA Board with more than a decade of experience helping organizations translate environmental ambition into actionable progress. As global ESG director at Toppan Merrill, she works across industries to advance sustainability performance and reporting and brings experience in strategy, communication and ESG.

"I'm passionate about sustainability because I want to make a positive, long-lasting impact, and I believe supporting women in sustainability is an important part of that work," said Tryon. "I'm excited to bring my experience in strategy, communication and sustainability to WSLA and help connect and mentor future sustainability leaders. We can have a greater impact as a collective."

Sridevi Kalavakolanu joins the WSLA Board with more than two decades of global experience advancing worker dignity and responsible sourcing. As Senior Director, Responsible Sourcing at Walmart, she has led supply chain integrity and workplace safety initiatives across multiple countries. A 2026 Women in Sustainability Leadership Award recipient, she is deeply committed to mentorship and creating opportunities for women.

"My life's work aligns closely with the core principles of WSLA-social justice, environmental stewardship and mentorship," said Kalavakolanu. "Joining the WSLA Board provides a powerful platform to amplify the achievements of women leaders spanning climate, nature and communities. I'm excited to help showcase the courage, creativity, tenacity and compassion that WSLA awardees exemplify in driving long-term impact."

Angela Foster-Rice returns to the WSLA Board with more than 25 years of leadership experience across aviation, sustainable aviation fuel, carbon markets and climate policy. A 2015 WSLA award recipient, she currently serves as Chief External Affairs and Sustainability Officer at Future Energy Global and previously led global sustainability and climate policy at United Airlines, where she pioneered sustainable aviation fuel initiatives.

"Mentorship has been invaluable to me throughout my career, and I've made supporting others a core part of my work," said Foster-Rice. "Through my many years of involvement with WSLA, I've experienced the value of peer mentorship and learning from one another when leadership brings new challenges. I'm excited to rejoin the Board and help WSLA continue to grow its reach."

Allison Eisbrenner joins the WSLA Board following her tenure as a Board Associate, bringing a professional background spanning business operations, strategic development, and stakeholder engagement within the technology and sustainability sectors. Throughout her career, she has supported organizational growth, cross-functional initiatives, and strategic partnerships. A longtime contributor to WSLA, Eisbrenner has played an active role in fundraising leadership, corporate sponsorship development, and initiatives focused on strengthening the organization's network and expanding its impact.

"What has impressed me most throughout my involvement with WSLA is the caliber of leadership and breadth of expertise within the organization," Allison Eisbrenner said. "As I step into this new role, I look forward to building on that foundation by expanding our reach, strengthening engagement, and advancing initiatives that create lasting value for our members. I'm particularly excited to help shape WSLA's next chapter, building on the collective expertise of its members to strengthen the organization's influence and drive lasting impact across the sustainability industry."

Together, these appointments strengthen WSLA's leadership and bring expanded experience and perspectives to the organization as it continues to build its community and support women leading sustainability work across sectors.

About the WSLA Alumnae Group

The WSLA Alumnae Group, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, is a community of prior Women in Sustainability Leadership Award winners: nearly 135 of the most influential women* trailblazers who have become a powerful force in the profession of creating a more sustainable world. The group's annual awards program and mentorship opportunities continue to pave the way in sustainability and for future leaders in the field. For more information, visit https://www.wsla.global

*WSLA welcomes a diversity of women to unite as a strong collective of unique lived experiences and perspectives committed to sustainability and impactful environmental stewardship. WSLA is a strong proponent, advocate, and practitioner of equity, diversity, inclusion, and justice and, as such, is an organization open to all women. Our definition of women is expansive and includes those who may identify as non-binary, genderqueer, gender-expansive, two-spirit, and otherwise do not exist within a gender binary.

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SOURCE: WSLA Alumnae Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wsla-alumnae-group-announces-leadership-and-board-appointments-1253440